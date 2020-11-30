Pakistani Fashion E-commerce Startup Attracts $700,000 in Pre-Series A Funding Round

I am thrilled to be a part of this startup in Pakistan. Clicky.pk is going to take the customer experience to new heights and address the growing demand for online fashion retail in the region. We see a massive opportunity here, looking at successful online fashion destinations launched in other markets like ASOS in the UK, Zalando in Germany, and NET-A-PORTER in France. With local investors being stakeholders, it’s a testament to the confidence that exists in the huge market potential for e-commerce in the country.