What's new

Pakistani Fashion E-commerce Startup Attracts $700,000 in Pre-Series A Funding Round

Morpheus

Morpheus

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 5, 2017
3,064
-1
7,534
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistani Fashion E-commerce Startup Attracts $700,000 in Pre-Series A Funding Round

Posted 5 mins ago by Press Release

Clicky_logo-1.jpg


The Lahore-based fashion e-commerce startup, Clicky.pk, closed $700,000 in the Pre-Series A round of funding. Former executives from Amazon MENA region and Xiaomi, and other angel investors also participated in the round.

Founded in 2016 by Muhammad Khalid and Syed Shahzad, Clicky.pk is a fashion-focused marketplace and retail startup. Having known each other for 15 years, they have their roots in the Manchester Business School, and extensive work experience in the Middle East.

Asif Keshodia, former MENA Executive of Souq.com and one of the key investors in this round said,
I am thrilled to be a part of this startup in Pakistan. Clicky.pk is going to take the customer experience to new heights and address the growing demand for online fashion retail in the region. We see a massive opportunity here, looking at successful online fashion destinations launched in other markets like ASOS in the UK, Zalando in Germany, and NET-A-PORTER in France. With local investors being stakeholders, it’s a testament to the confidence that exists in the huge market potential for e-commerce in the country.
Click to expand...
Now the larger focus for Clicky.pk is to work directly with manufacturers and build private labels across diverse fashion categories. The new funds will be used to grow a team of fashion designers for home-grown labels, and the fashion marketplace will also invest in logistics and a supply chain in four major cities of Pakistan while focusing on improving the customer experience. Moreover, two of its fulfillment centers will be based out of Lahore and Islamabad.

Clicky.pk’s former investors include Souq.com and Fatima Ventures. Representing the local investor on its board, Ali Mukhtar from Fatima Ventures said,

Khalid and Shahzad have been building a focused e-commerce business and we are excited to see how this investment will bring opportunities for local brands and private labels to grow and provide a high-quality fashion retail experience to Pakistani consumers.
Click to expand...

Pakistan’s e-commerce market value has crossed $1 billion, with an average pre-paid order value of $27.8 in 2019.
Fashion and apparel remain among the top three categories of e-commerce in the country. Search insights from Google also indicate the popularity of women’s wear, with 89 percent of Pakistani consumers researching fashion products online before purchasing them.

The fashion industry in the country is projected to grow its revenue by USD 5 billion in the next three years. Currently, 12 percent of the total market revenue in the fashion segment is generated through online sales. By 2023, e-commerce fashion sales are expected to grow by 18 percent across apparel, footwear, and fashion accessories.

propakistani.pk

Pakistani Fashion E-commerce Startup Attracts $700,000 in Pre-Series A Funding Round

The Lahore-based fashion e-commerce startup, Clicky.pk, closed $700,000 in the Pre-Series A round of funding. Former executives from Amazon MENA
propakistani.pk propakistani.pk
++++++++++++++++++++
 
I

idetepard

MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 28, 2022
2
0
Country
United States
Location
United States
If you want the same traffic, first, optimize the design and appearance of the page. Your site should be beautiful, comfortable, and understandable. So that new users do not have problems with the use of your site.
 
I

idetepard

MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 28, 2022
2
0
Country
United States
Location
United States
idetepard said:
If you want the same traffic, first, optimize the design and appearance of the page. Your site should be beautiful, comfortable, and understandable. So that new users do not have problems with the use of your site.
Click to expand...
In addition to optimizing the design of the site is also important to choose the right hosting! The better the server, the faster and smoother your site will run! After adjusting the design and connection speed, you can start buying ads for press release distribution. Nowadays, there is a wide range of different SEO services, although not everyone does a good job.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

P
Funding of Pakistani Startups Crosses $300 Million This Year
Replies
0
Views
265
Patriot forever
P
ghazi52
Pakistani startup Bazaar raises another $70m in Series B financing as total funding reaches $107.8m
Replies
0
Views
155
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Q-commerce enters Pakistan
Replies
0
Views
257
ghazi52
ghazi52
L
Pakistani startups fuelling economic engines
Replies
1
Views
287
Last starfighter
L
ghazi52
E-Commerce vital for employment generation and economic growth – PM
Replies
0
Views
298
ghazi52
ghazi52

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom