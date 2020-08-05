Pakistani F-16 "Engaged" One Of The MH-47G Chinooks Three Times During Bin Laden Raid

Trango Towers said: What body? Did anyone see a body. This was drama. ObL died years earlier Click to expand...

There was one photoshopped Picture, the rest they never release any Picture or video of the operation, a very horrible and vague video of an old man watching TV was released claiming the man is OBL but the video was without any context. Thousands of papers, notes, many Hard drives were taken into custody but never made public or release any information for the American people, OBL was not just the enemy of American Seals or Govt, he was an Enemy of the American people, thousands who lost loved ones in 9/11 and they deserve to know the Truth but unfortunately, they won't get any.