What's new

Pakistani experts warn of refugee influx from India

Bilal9

Bilal9

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 4, 2014
13,785
0
21,800
Country
Bangladesh
Location
United States
Anti-Muslims policies will have serious consequences beyond borders, speakers at seminar say
News Service 09:08 September 05, 2020
File photo

File photo
Photograph: AKHTAR SOOMRO

Pakistani experts have said the lives of millions of Indian Muslims are at stake amid rising Islamophobia and urged world powers to take notice to prevent another refugee influx from knocking their doors.

Speaking at a seminar on Thursday in the capital Islamabad, Pakistan's Information Minister Shibli Faraz said Islamophobia has become a tool at the hand of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

"[Indian Prime Minister Narendra] Modi's policies against the Muslims would have serious consequences as he encourages demonization of the Muslims on the basis of religion, and has empowered right-wing ethno-nationalists," he said.

"This authoritarian attitude not only puts the lives of millions of Indian Muslims at stake but predicts an imminent humanitarian crisis that may extend beyond borders," he added.

Faraz was referring India’s controversial law that grants citizenship to Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, but blocks naturalization for Muslims.

Muslim leaders believe the new law will be linked to a nationwide exercise where every citizen would be asked to prove Indian citizenship.

"Unsurprisingly, the only major religion that has been left out is Islam -- the second largest religion in India with over 200 million followers," Faraz added.

He noted that on the first anniversary of the annexation of Kashmir, Modi laid foundation of the Ram Temple on the site of the 16th century Babri Mosque, which has been at the heart of a decades-long dispute between Indian Muslims and Hindus.

In a 2019 ruling, the Indian Supreme Court handed over the mosque site to a trust to built the temple, giving Muslims a separate piece of land to build a mosque.

Last year, the Indian government scrapped the semi-autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir and divided it into two federally-administered territories.

Political leaders and activists have since been arrested or placed under house arrest. Moreover, a partial communications blackout is still imposed in the Muslim-majority region.

"The IIOJK [Indian Occupied Kashmir] has been under a strict lockdown for more than one year now with communication links to the outer world cut off and demographic engineering carried out in the blood-stained valley via controversial domicile and property laws amid grave human rights violations, mass detentions and extra-judicial killings," Faraz said.

- Another refugee influx

Qibla Ayaz, chairman of the Council of Islamic Ideology of Pakistan, criticized the silence of world powers over the current situation in India.
He warned of another refugee influx if the international community did not act now.

"It is very unfortunate that Modi's racist and fascist ideology has given rise to populism and Islamophobia in India," Ayaz said.

Shabina Ayyaz, an Islamabad-based political analyst, criticized the role of Indian media in spreading propaganda against Muslims.

"The current situation is very alarming as Indian media plays a negative role and promotes Islamophobia in the country," she said.

During the recent outbreak of COVID-19 across the world, every country was busy in dealing with the virus while Indian hospitals displayed banners saying: "Muslims are not allowed", she claimed.

Several other analysts and former diplomats spoke at the event and urged the international community to act against the growing Islamophobia in western countries and India.

Attacks on Muslims have been on the rise across India since Modi came to power in 2014 and went on to win a second term.
 
Nasr

Nasr

FULL MEMBER
Dec 9, 2018
1,430
2
2,685
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The world (at least the western world) is blinded by money like a rotten apple. The west, as it has been throughout history, a slave of the zionists. Self-centered, filled with hubris and arrogance. They are, for all intents and purposes, not like the rest of humanity. Their soul is dead and they won't hear the pleas of the oppressed. They are, vain!
 
Last edited:
StormBreaker

StormBreaker

SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 18, 2019
4,933
16
8,675
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Let them rot in their Mother India.
If they have ‘jigar’ , break India into further Muslim states
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Jyotish Featured Pakistani government and PTM moving toward 'short-term arrangement,' experts say Pakistani Siasat 8
Zibago Chinese experts begin training of Pakistani medical staff Social & Current Events 20
shi12jun BRI helps promote global stability, prosperity: Pakistani expert China & Far East 2
onebyone China has set a miraculous example in eradicating poverty, says a Pakistani expert China & Far East 27
beijingwalker Pakistani expert: China's CPPCC "unite the people" Strategic & Foreign Affairs 6
Xestan Stimson Center: Pakistani/Indian experts discuss future conflict in Kashmir Strategic & Foreign Affairs 51
war&peace Pakistani forensic experts to help Sri Lanka identify blast victims Strategic & Foreign Affairs 5
R Pakistani-American Scientist Irfan Siddiqi is Top Expert in Quantum Computing Technology & Science 32
B Bangladesh keen on stable Pakistani govt: Experts Bangladesh Defence Forum 3
B Bangladesh keen on stable Pakistani govt: Experts Bangladesh Defence Forum 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top