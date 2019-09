Asalam Alikum, guys.We know what's going on in Karachi and Sindh.The current suggestion by Federal Law Minister Farogh Naseem of invoking article 149 has generated some responses and reality which we need to look and observe at - DEEPLY1. Bilawal calling for Sindhu desh,2. Raza Rabbani issuing warnings,3. Kursheed Shah recently threatening on assembly floor that destruction will occur in Karachi if article 149 is invoked....What do these empty threats tell us? It tells only ONE thing that, as a state, has no rule or jurisdiction onor any other area of...Even if federal government wins seats from specific areas of Sindh and want to take over on their own then PPP will become hurdle in their ways by stoking Sindhi nationalism and bullshit of "Attack on Subai Khudmuktari"What PPP is conveying that we rule Sindh and you can't do jack shit in Sindh if we don't allow you.This is literally an unofficial and subliminal separation of Sindh province from Pakistan.PPP, as of now, is at height of arrogance and power....after ruling Sindh for damn TWELVE YEARS, they have started considering themselves as BAAP of Sindh.What gives them more confidence is pathetic silence from Establishment....PPP thinks due to current hot border with India, army won't like to get involved in Sindh for law and order situation.....This is what gives them more confidence and this WHERE, I think bluff of PPP should be called.PPP is brainwashing common Sindhis and strengthening her foothold just like MQM used to do in Karachi at some point in history.If PPP is not tackled now and thrown in dustbin, then Pakistanis will pay hefty price in liberating Sindh which will result in blood...a lot of.PPP has smarted the art of manipulation...Bilawal is not a kid...He knows what he is saying. After all, he is son of Zardari, cunning and selfish one.Time is running out. If establishment allows PPP to rule even after 12 years, she will find itself more suffocated in Sindh province...Dealing/softness with zardari and other PPP elite shouldn't give establishment some false sense of relaxation about having presence in Sindh....As of now, Pakistan, as a state, and her establishment has practically NO authority over Karachi and Sindh. PPP knew that they might not come to power again so they passed that damn 18th amendment which favor them right at heart, empowered themselves and snatched all rights of city and at the same time, ended the authority of Pakistan over Sindh province.Now, whenever, the state would want to fix the mess in province, PPP will play Sindh card, will call it alag sooba sazish and will try to manipulate common Sindhis against state of Pakistan.This is a dangerous situation and demands one time fix surgery, once and for all.Your call, establishment. @Zibago and @others