Pakistani envoy calls on FBCCI chief During the visit, the FBCCI President and the Pakistan High Commissioner discussed the apex trade body’s economic and social measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic

Pakistani envoy calls on FBCCI chief

Published at 07:06 pm October 19th, 2020

It is good to see that Pakistani envoy is active in his duty in Bangladesh. FBCCI is the highest industrial body in Bangladesh. Few days ago he gone to Sylhet dargah. These type of activities indicate warming relation between two countries.

Pakistan Envoy to Bangladesh pays high tributes to Hazrat Shah Jalal

Pakistan Envoy to Bangladesh pays high tributes to Hazrat Shah Jalal The High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh Imran Ahmed Siddiqui visited Dargah Hazrat Shah Jalal in Sylhet on Friday.

Imran Ahmed Siddiqui, the Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh, pays a courtesy call to the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) president Sheikh Fazle Fahim at the newly renovated FBCCI Icon 60 Motijheel in the capital on Monday, October 19, 2020During the visit, the FBCCI President and the Pakistan High Commissioner discussed the apex trade body’s economic and social measures amid the Covid-19 pandemicImran Ahmed Siddiqui, the Pakistan High Commissioner to Bangladesh, on Monday paid a courtesy call to the Federation of Bangladesh Chamber of Commerce and Industries (FBCCI) president Sheikh Fazle Fahim at the newly renovated FBCCI Icon 60 Motijheel in the capital.During the visit, the FBCCI President appraised the High Commissioner of Pakistan on FBCCI Impact 4.0, entailing FBCCI ADR Centre, Tech Centre, Skill Lab, FBCCI Institute, FBCCI University, Economic Applied Research Centre, Multipurpose Workshop / Seminar / Skills Auditorium, and the federation's capacity enhancements with globally top-rated organizations and roadmap to LDC and SDG 2030, said a press release.During the visit, the FBCCI President and the Pakistan High Commissioner discussed the apex trade body’s economic and social measures amid the Covid-19 pandemic.In addition, they discussed Bilateral Value Chain Initiatives (BVCI) between the two nations.FBCCI Vice-Presidents Md Rejaul Kariem Rejnu; Mir Nizam Uddin Ahmed; Nizamuddin Rajesh; and Directors Sujib Ranjan Dash and Md Munir Hossain, alongside Muhammad Suleman Khan, commercial secretary, and Gulam Nabi, commercial assistant; for the High Commission of Pakistan, were also present on the occasion.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------