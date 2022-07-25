Pakistani election upset favors Imran Khan’s return to power​

Political brawl rages while country confronts economic collapse and extreme weather​

Ever since his humiliating defeat, the former cricket star, 69, has campaigned hard for a political comeback, drawing large youthful crowds to boisterous rallies across the country. In an angrier version of the impassioned, anti-elitist rhetoric that swept him to office in 2018, he has doubled down on vague charges of massive vote-stealing and an American-backed “conspiracy” to topple him, demanding that new elections be held.

On July 17, his one-man vendetta gained sudden traction when his party scored a stunning political upset, winning 15 of 20 open legislative seats in Punjab province

The first crisis, marked by record inflation, has left millions of poor Pakistanis facing soaring food and fuel costs, while the second has left vast agricultural lands dying of drought or flooded by torrential rains.

Khan had warned there were official vote-buying schemes afoot, but at 10 p.m., when all 369 votes were counted, the deputy speaker announced that Khan’s candidate had earned 186 votes, more than enough to win.



Then events took a bizarre twist. A prior letter from a minor political party leader was produced, asking legislative officials not to count its block of 10 votes unless they favored Shahbaz. This followed separate complaints of technical irregularities from other pro-government figures. With that, the deputy speaker subtracted 10 votes from Khan’s side and declared that Shahbaz had won by 3 votes. As shouts and protests rose, the exercise collapsed in turmoil and confusion.

The Supreme Court said Saturday that it would review the conduct of the Friday vote, which could restore Khan’s candidate, Pervez Elahi, as the winner

“Our economy is in very bad shape, and this political uncertainty will add more to our woes,” Ayaz Amir, a veteran newspaper columnist and former liberal legislator, told Dunya Television. “The politicians are focused on power politics and not paying any attention to the real issues,” especially inflation, he said.

Khan has also been free to campaign in poor agricultural regions whiplashed by drought and torrential rains, commiserating with desperate villagers and promising to help them if he returns to power. Last week, he visited a flooded area in southern Punjab, where video footage showed throngs of villagers wading barefoot through ruined fields of muddy water, eager to reach the puddled highway where Khan and his aides were waiting in a caravan.







“I was worried that the heavy rains would keep people away, but they walked for miles through the mud and rain, without umbrellas or shoes, to respond to his call,” said Ghulam Sarwar, a legislator for Khan’s party from Sahiwal, the sodden district Khan visited that day. “We grow a lot of wheat and cotton, but we have faced deadly heat and floods,” he said, adding that the Khan government helped small farmers with loans for seeds and fertilizer. “The people here love him, and they will vote for him again,” he said.



“We are all in the mud now, but he wants to bring us out of it,” said Amir Qureshi, 53, a shoe store owner and volunteer organizer for Khan’s party. “We don’t want Pakistan to become like Sri Lanka, where everything fell apart and blew up. We want it to keep growing, we want new elections soon, and we want him to come back.”





https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/07/24/imran-khan-pakistan-election/ “He is the only honest leader in this country, the only one who cares about us. All the other politicians are thieves,” said Raja Wali, 30, a driver who brought his wife and two children to the rally. Others in the crowd praised Khan for improving health-care access for the poor and bringing economic development to their chronically impoverished country.“We are all in the mud now, but he wants to bring us out of it,” said Amir Qureshi, 53, a shoe store owner and volunteer organizer for Khan’s party. “We don’t want Pakistan to become like Sri Lanka, where everything fell apart and blew up. We want it to keep growing, we want new elections soon, and we want him to come back.”