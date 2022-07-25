What's new

Pakistani election upset favors Imran Khan’s return to power says Washington Post

The babaas have crippled Pakistans, where absconders are running free to fly outside the country.
Being liberal opinionated the Washington Post is publishing articles now in favor of Imran Khan return to power.
This is not to say they want IK but on the darker side, they do not want to see a crippled Pakistan in an unknown
animal state of condition which is where the current government is. The US administration from this article
clearly wants to see normalize of conditions inside Pakistan than to have rootless Absconders in Power.

Source https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/07/24/imran-khan-pakistan-election/
 
Catalystic said:
Nah its just topi drama

They’re all compromised men, working fir WEF. Agenda to destroy countries one by one

Same shit everywhere
Look to have nuclear weapons in the hands of Zardari or Fazuloo
Washington agrees to have credible someone like Imran Khan ANYDAY than
to have some IDIOT on power on Top

At minimum with IK West can negotiate deals with him in civilized mannor.
But
with animals like current chors & Mir Jaffers they can't even control a little kid on Tiktok with mobile phone in back yard!
 
playing both sides, if Khan is back in power they will have to deal with him.....
 
Mugen said:
They have dealt with PDM before, yet they were willing to bring them back in, so no, I don't think you are right.
And you have profile picture of Mir Jaffer
& you are in Misree country
that shows your 2 seconds worth of say.
 
I am stating a fact. They have happily dealt with PDM lot many times in the past, but they had a problem with IK in his first term.

What is a Misree country?
 
OMG you have flag of Egypt & you are asking me ???
FAKE PROFILE that is not in Egypt FAKE PROFILE ALERT
This guy is not in Egypt !!! And doesn't know Arabic !!!

Mugen pdf fake prof flag egypt.jpg
 
