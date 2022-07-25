Pakistani election upset favors Imran Khan’s return to power says Washington Post

The babaas have crippled Pakistans, where absconders are running free to fly outside the country.
Being liberal opinionated the Washington Post is publishing articles now in favor of Imran Khan return to power.
This is not to say they want IK but on the darker side, they do not want to see a crippled Pakistan in an unknown
animal state of condition which is where the current government is. The US administration from this article
clearly wants to see normalize of conditions inside Pakistan than to have rootless Absconders in Power.
Source https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/2022/07/24/imran-khan-pakistan-election/
