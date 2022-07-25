Pakistani election upset favors Imran Khan’s return to power says Washington Post

Catalystic said: Nah its just topi drama



They’re all compromised men, working fir WEF. Agenda to destroy countries one by one



Same shit everywhere Click to expand...

Look to have nuclear weapons in the hands of Zardari or FazulooWashington agrees to have credible someone like Imran Khan ANYDAY thanto have some IDIOT on power on TopAt minimum with IK West can negotiate deals with him in civilized mannor.Butwith animals like current chors & Mir Jaffers they can't even control a little kid on Tiktok with mobile phone in back yard!