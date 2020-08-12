Pakistani economy witnessing V shaped recovery, says minister

Pakistan’ economy witnessing V shaped recovery, says minister

A woman sells bangles with the colours of Pakistan’s national flag in Karachi on Sunday. Agence France-Presse

Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar said that Moody’s reconfirmation of Pakistan’s credit rating with a stable outlook reflected that Pakistan’s economy was witnessing a ‘V’ shaped recovery amid COVID-19 pandemic.

He said the economic recovery could become possible due to prime minister Imran Khan’s balanced approach to safeguarding national health and livelihoods, delivering success on both counts.

Over 70 per cent of the farmers in Pakistan own land up to 12.5 acres.