The fact that Pakistan still has not rebased it's GDP shows what kind of banana republic Pakistan is.



Nigeria rebased it's GDP in 2014. They found out that their economy was actually 60% larger than what reported. Went from 270 billion USD to 510 billion USD.



A correction the GDP is 383 billion not 350 billion as per Wikipedia. I would be surprised if our nominal GDP is close to 700 billion USD and PPP GDP close to 2 trillion USD.