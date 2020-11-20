undercover JIX
- Dec 6, 2008
Pakistani doctors fail to save Indian man after his deteriorating health forces GoAir plane to land in Karachi
India
Times Now Digital
Updated Nov 20, 2020 | 13:38 IST
When Pakistani authorities were approached for an emergency landing, they immediately gave a green signal.
The India bound plane had to make emergency landing at Karachi airport | Photo Credit: Twitter
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
According to officials, a GoAir plane flew from Riyadh for New Delhi on Tuesday morning with around 179 passengers on board. However, the plane officials soon had to make emergency landing request in Karachi after a passenger's health started deteriorating.
When Pakistani authorities were approached for an emergency landing, they immediately gave a green signal. After safely landing at the Karachi airport, the passenger was administered all possible medical help but was declared dead.
According to news agency ANI, a GoAir staff immediately attended to the passenger and was administered with Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) till landing at Karachi airport.
"Priority landing was sought and the flight landed safely with 179 passengers at Karachi airport," GoAir said in a statement.
The passenger's name was Naushad and he was a resident of Chandpur locality in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. He worked in Saudi Arabia and was returning home after a long time.
Naushad's demise was reported in an Indian Embassy in Pakistan and the embassy later informed the Bareilly passport office about the incident. His body reached Bijnor from Pakistan on late Wednesday evening.
Article clearly states, above quoted, but.....Vedic Doctor and scientists are blaming Pakistani Doctors.
dung and Mutra failed to cure corona and other diseases and now looking for modern Medicines and vaccines.
How low these low life Bhartis can go.
Pakistani doctors fail to save Indian man after his deteriorating health forces GoAir plane to land in Karachi
When Pakistani authorities were approached for an emergency landing, they immediately gave a green signal.
Look at the title given to this news by Bharti Randi Media.When Pakistani authorities were approached for an emergency landing, they immediately gave a green signal. After safely landing at the Karachi airport, the passenger was administered all possible medical help but was declared dead.
Article clearly states, above quoted, but.....Vedic Doctor and scientists are blaming Pakistani Doctors.
dung and Mutra failed to cure corona and other diseases and now looking for modern Medicines and vaccines.
How low these low life Bhartis can go.