Pakistani doctors fail to save Indian man after his deteriorating health forces GoAir plane to land in Karachi

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 6, 2008
7,471
-1
6,854
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pakistani doctors fail to save Indian man after his deteriorating health forces GoAir plane to land in Karachi
When Pakistani authorities were approached for an emergency landing, they immediately gave a green signal.

Karachi: A Delhi-bound plane had to make an emergency landing at the Karachi airport in Pakistan after a passenger suffered cardiac arrest and later passed away. After a delay of many hours, the flight finally landed at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning.

According to officials, a GoAir plane flew from Riyadh for New Delhi on Tuesday morning with around 179 passengers on board. However, the plane officials soon had to make emergency landing request in Karachi after a passenger's health started deteriorating.

When Pakistani authorities were approached for an emergency landing, they immediately gave a green signal. After safely landing at the Karachi airport, the passenger was administered all possible medical help but was declared dead.

According to news agency ANI, a GoAir staff immediately attended to the passenger and was administered with Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) and Automated External Defibrillator (AED) till landing at Karachi airport.

"Priority landing was sought and the flight landed safely with 179 passengers at Karachi airport," GoAir said in a statement.

The passenger's name was Naushad and he was a resident of Chandpur locality in Bijnor, Uttar Pradesh. He worked in Saudi Arabia and was returning home after a long time.

Naushad's demise was reported in an Indian Embassy in Pakistan and the embassy later informed the Bareilly passport office about the incident. His body reached Bijnor from Pakistan on late Wednesday evening.

Look at the title given to this news by Bharti Randi Media.

Article clearly states, above quoted, but.....Vedic Doctor and scientists are blaming Pakistani Doctors.

dung and Mutra failed to cure corona and other diseases and now looking for modern Medicines and vaccines.

How low these low life Bhartis can go.
 
xeuss
SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 22, 2019
Country
India
When hate sells so well in the market, the sellers are simply supplying what is demanded. After all, do you think Indians will read a news article titled otherwise?
 
BANNED
Apr 15, 2020
Country
India
SENIOR MEMBER
You are a Yogi Bhagat, no wonder you low life sanghis cant read....

Now, come out of yogi lungi and check the dates of all the articles you posted and compare it with mine.

If still confused, ask a Brahman.
 
BANNED
So he died two days later ?

Two days is plenty of time to save someone.

At least we now know better than to land in Karachi even in an emergency, where there is not only a civil war raging, but the healthcare is bad too.
 
SENIOR MEMBER
Idiot, issue is your brain dead Indian media and headlines and fake reports.

Read before you open your filthy mouth, you will get your answers.

please keep using vedic cures.
 
SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 29, 2019
Country
Pakistan
Sorry but your expert medical assessment requires some form of neutral validation. Two weeks won't save someone, let alone two days, if their injuries from cardiac arrest are severe enough.

I cannot believe what I'm reading here. Well done to the folks in KHI for trying to save the guy and like any sane person, I'm genuinely saddened that he couldn't be saved... So why on earth are some media and individuals from our eastern neighbours blaming Pakistani doctors?? This is lower than low.
 
BANNED
Can't believe I'm having to explain this to you of all people but, "doctors failed to save.." is just a normal harmless way of reporting on an incident, nobody is laying blame on the doctors, it mentions Pakistani doctors only because of the special circumstances in which the whole thing went down.

Man crashed his bike at high speed, doctors failed to save him... nothingkebab right there.

there really isn't anything here to talk about other than express our sadness, some poor rando died, I'm sure his folks are hurting, may he RIP, Om Shanti etc

OP ka angrezi mein haath tight hai shayad lol
 
SENIOR MEMBER
May 16, 2013
Country
Pakistan
Then they should have phrased it as "Man dies after emergency landing in Karachi" or "Man succumbs to heart attack during flight"

Instead they chose to say "Pakistani doctors FAIL to save Indian man"

Considering this is India we are talking about; a country which is notoriously arrogant and ungrateful and whos media is constantly obsessed with painting Pakistan in a negative light, we know exactly what their intention was.
 
BANNED
You have plenty to complain about wrt the Indian media, this is probably not one of those times when you should be.

Stop paying attention to sansani India media, they're a joke for the most part, no serious person takes them seriously.

They keep that equipment and train flight crews with it ?
 
SENIOR MEMBER
I dont pay attention to Indian media, im just pointing out to you that this is a purposefully worded headline when you said it wasnt.
 
SENIOR MEMBER
Randi rona has become your Dharama, seeme so.

Bollywood style headline and Zee TV style explanation by you.

Your vedic ability to comprehend anything is amusing, let alone angraizi.

Head line was created by a low life bharti like you, everyone knows the intention and understand it well.

on the other hand, you are still suffering from after affects of gobar ashnan, if you give it a little break, your brain cells might start to recover, If already not damaged beyond recovery, because of over doses.

Stop making fool of yourself,

and OP ka tight hai, isi liyay you people have to cry Love Jihad.
 
