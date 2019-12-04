What's new

Pakistani Doctor’s Book Included in Best Ophthalmology Books of All Time

Posted 15 mins ago by Darakhshan Anjum



The Book Authority has included a female Pakistani doctor’s book in its list of the ‘Best Ophthalmology Books of All Time’.


Dr. Zubaida Sirang is an eye surgeon who has become the first Pakistani doctor to be featured in the list by the Book Authority which is the world’s leading platform for recommending books on technology, business, and science. Her book ‘Optics Made Easy; The Last Minute Review of Clinical Optics’ is also one of the top three best sellers on Amazon.

Hailing from Yarkhun, Chitral, Dr. Sirang completed her MBBS from the Aga Khan University, Karachi, following which she worked in her hometown for over two years before taking up her specialization.
She is currently completing her specialization in Surgical Ophthalmology from Mater University Hospital Dublin, Ireland.

Her book provides a rare revision tool to students studying Optics or revising for Optics and Refraction Examinations. The book format is simplistic and effective, with bullet points to enhance user readability.

