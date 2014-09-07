Pakistani Doctor Mafia and forced C section

truthfollower
MY WIFE ALMOST DIED
The purpose of making this video is to create awareness regarding poor medical practice. Please share and spread this video as much as you can so we can save other babies and mothers and save families from unnecessary heartache and trauma.
Everything institution is like a mafia here in Pakistan. No repercussions for anything. No one is responsible for anything here in Pakistan. No one like to take responsibility for their work.
