Pakistani Doctor Mafia and forced C section

Mar 8, 2019
MY WIFE ALMOST DIED
The purpose of making this video is to create awareness regarding poor medical practice. Please share and spread this video as much as you can so we can save other babies and mothers and save families from unnecessary heartache and trauma.


Everything institution is like a mafia here in Pakistan. No repercussions for anything. No one is responsible for anything here in Pakistan. No one like to take responsibility for their work.
 
Apr 9, 2017
Can we have a list of Medical Students, Doctors (with their specializations) listed somewhere on PDF, so they can be instrumental in providing insights on threads, like these.
 
Jun 2, 2019
Unfortunately it's true. Mafia in each and every sector and there is no punishment, no writ of govt. India is even worst.
 
