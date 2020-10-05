What's new

Pakistani Diaspora Among the World's Largest

R

RiazHaq

SENIOR MEMBER
Oct 31, 2009
5,716
65
7,093
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Nearly 5 million Pakistani emigrants make up the world's 7th largest disapora, according to the World Bank Factbook 2011. Adding the foreign-born children of these Pakistani emigres to the tally pushes the total figure up to about 7 million. The top five nations that the Pakistani diaspora calls home include the United Kingdom (1.2 million), The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (1.2 million), the United Arab Emirates (1.1 million), the United States (700,000) and Canada (300,000), according to Pakistan's Dawn newspaper.

The nations ranking ahead of Pakistan are Mexico at #1, India at #2, Russia at #3, China at #4, Ukraine at #5 and Bangladesh at #6. Both the UK and Pakistan are tied at #7 with 4.7 million emigres, according to the World Bank.

World's Top 10 Diasporas:

Here are the top 10 national diasporas:

1. Mexico 11.9 million

2. India 11.4 million

3. Russia 11.1 million

4. China 8.3 million

5. Ukraine 6.6 million

6. Bangladesh 5.4 million

7. Pakistan 4.7 million

7. United Kingdom 4.7 million

8. Philippines 4.3 million

8. Turkey 4.3 million

9. Egypt 3.7 million

9. Kazakhstan 3.7 million

10. Germany 3.5 million

10. Italy 3.5 million

Diaspora Remittances:

The World Bank's Migration and Remittances Factbook 2011 ranks Pakistan at #11 in 2010 for remittances of $9.4 billion sent home by its diaspora. The State Bank of Pakistan reported that overseas Pakistanis sent home $5.291 billion during six months from July to Dec, 2010, an increase of $761 million or 17 per cent year over year, according to Pakistan's Dawn newspaper.

India tops this list with remittances of $55 billion sent home in 2010, followed by China ($51 billion), Mexico ($22.6 billion), Philippines ($21.3 billion), France ($15.9 billion), Germany ($11.6 billion), Bangladesh ($11.1 billion), Belgium ($10.4 billion), Spain ($10.2 billion), Nigeria ($10 billion) and Pakistan ($9.4 billion).

Per Capita Remittances:

In terms of per capita remittances based the World Bank data, China leads the world with an average of $6,100 sent home by each member of the Chinese diaspora, followed by the Philippines ($4,953), India ($4,824), Bangladesh ($2055), Pakistan ($2000), Mexico ($1904), UK ($1,574), Ukraine ($803) and Russia ($504). These per capita figures are an indication of the wealth of each diaspora and the extent of the brain drain experienced by these nations.

Top Immigration Countries:

With 42.8 million immigrants, the United States is home to the world's largest immigrant population. India and Pakistan also have the distinction of being on the list with 5.4 million immigrants in India at #10 and Pakistan with 4.2 million immigrants at #13. Other nations on this list include Russia at #2 (12.3 million immigrants), Germany at #3 (10.8 million), Saudi Arabia at #4 (7.3 million), Canada at #5 (7.2 million), the UK at #6 (7 million), Spain at #7 (6.9 million), France at #8 (6.7 million) and Australia at #9 (5.5 million).

Examples of Diaspora's Role:

Diasporas of various nations are mutually beneficial to both the sending and the receiving countries. They send home the money to help their families and friends financially. And they often acquire advanced education and technical, professional and managerial skills and contribute to solving problems in their host nations in the West. And given the right political and policy context, the members of the diaspora can also help their countries of origin by using their deep knowledge of their home countries and by offering advanced skills, experience and knowledge acquired in more developed nations.

In terms of development help of the skills and capital of the diaspora for their home nations, there are three examples of fairly old and mature diasporas: China, India and Armenia. While China and India have benefited greatly from their diasporas, Armenia has lagged badly, according to a World Bank report titled "Work Globally, Develop Locally: Diaspora Networks as Springboards of Knowledge-Based Development".

Pakistani Diaspora's Role:

In Pakistan's case, growing remittances amounting to 5% of its gdp in 2010 from the nation's diaspora provided an important lifeline for the state of Pakistan in funding its large current account deficit and in helping the individuals and families receiving the funds to supplement their incomes.

Remittances are a source of income for households in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and other provinces in Pakistan, according to a 2010 World Bank report titled "Poverty fell in Pakistan in 2001-08 partly because of remittances". A recent Asian Development Bank study found that foreign remittances constituted 9.4 percent of household income in KP, compared to 5.1% for Punjab, 1.5% for Baluchistan, and 0.7% for Sindh.

Beyond the remittances, can Pakistan also benefit from its growing diaspora like India and China have from theirs? With millions of Pakistanis in Europe and America, many of them highly skilled entrepreneurs and business and technology professionals, Pakistani diaspora can be very helpful to their home country in its business, economic, social, political, educational and technological development. The realization of such great potential will only be possible if Pakistani government's public policy, public-private partnerships and state-to-state relations with the West create the necessary conditions for it to happen. Existing organizations of Pakistanis, such as OPEN Silicon Valley, APPNA, and PakAlumni Worldwide, can be helpful in such an endeavor.

Among the emerging diaspora networks, the effort of South African Network of Skills Abroad (SANSA), established by the University of Cape Town&#8217;s Science and Technology Policy Research Center, is worth watching. SANSA aims to promote collaboration between highly skilled expatriate scientists and technologists and their counterparts in South Africa. The target group is alumni of all major South African universities working in the West.

Haq's Musings: Pakistani Diaspora is the World's 7th Largest
 
khanz

khanz

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 3, 2007
4,512
1
6,378
hmm.......this is good this fits in my plans for world domination south asia is getting pretty cramped pakistani population is huge and still growing really fast too much for pakistan to handle time to start spreading out to far off lands we have begun our invasion of norway already time to make some more colonies,sparse yet rich places like canada or australia are good we can outbreed them in short time.
 
American Pakistani

American Pakistani

ELITE MEMBER
May 30, 2010
14,719
10
21,328
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistani remittances could be much much higher if a single member of house would be living alone in foriegn country like India & Bangladesh. Problem is Pakistanis in foriegn countries have whole family there so they will send remits to whom?

Also most Pakistanis are anxious to move to Pakistan & start buisness there but unfortunately the law & order situation & exteremism is real threat & scare on their minds, more trouble when there is huge shortage of electricity which could destroy the buisness. If some how greedy corrupt polititions fix these major issues, Pakistan will get huge investments from Pakistani diaspora. I really wish & hope that our country come out of all mess & troubles.


:pakistan::pakistan:
 
third eye

third eye

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 24, 2008
18,393
14
24,592
Country
India
Location
India
Interesting point is that between India , Pak & BD the figures are staggering, with implications for those who think differently..
 
Rafi

Rafi

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 23, 2010
10,955
11
17,914
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
American Pakistani said:
Pakistani remittances could be much much higher if a single member of house would be living alone in foriegn country like India & Bangladesh. Problem is Pakistanis in foriegn countries have whole family there so they will send remits to whom?

Also most Pakistanis are anxious to move to Pakistan & start buisness there but unfortunately the law & order situation & exteremism is real threat & scare on their minds, more trouble when there is huge shortage of electricity which could destroy the buisness. If some how greedy corrupt polititions fix these major issues, Pakistan will get huge investments from Pakistani diaspora. I really wish & hope that our country come out of all mess & troubles.


:pakistan::pakistan:
Click to expand...
Pakistani overseas have billions of dollars, that can be invested, a proportion still comes through unofficial channels.
 
DelhiDareDevil

DelhiDareDevil

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 12, 2011
2,244
0
1,035
RiazHaq said:
India tops this list with remittances of $55 billion sent home in 2010, followed by China ($51 billion), Mexico ($22.6 billion), Philippines ($21.3 billion), France ($15.9 billion), Germany ($11.6 billion), Bangladesh ($11.1 billion), Belgium ($10.4 billion), Spain ($10.2 billion), Nigeria ($10 billion) and Pakistan ($9.4 billion).Haq's Musings: Pakistani Diaspora is the World's 7th Largest
Click to expand...
Woohoo go on INDIA!!!

Btw I am not surprised to see Bangladesh this high up. Loyal people they are.
 
farhan_9909

farhan_9909

PROFESSIONAL
Oct 21, 2009
8,996
10
11,861
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Arab Emirates
well by my own experiance to few countries

i think indians are in every country of the world except Pakistan

you can find indians in any country on earth
 
M

Mike2011

BANNED
Feb 28, 2011
514
0
154
looks like Pakistani are more desperate to leave country. We are 8times more people than Pakistan but only 2times people leaving country.
 
Developereo

Developereo

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 31, 2009
14,100
25
15,869
Country
Pakistan
Location
Australia
I don't know where these figures came from, but I doubt them very much.

By my experience, Indians outnumber Pakistanis at least 100 to 1 in most Western countries.
 
American Pakistani

American Pakistani

ELITE MEMBER
May 30, 2010
14,719
10
21,328
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
DelhiDareDevil said:
Woohoo go on INDIA!!!

Btw I am not surprised to see Bangladesh this high up. Loyal people they are.
Click to expand...
Don't jump so high & tell me to whom Pakistanis will send money when their whole families are with them in foriegn lands unlike most Indians or Bangladeshis(no offense) whose one single member of family migrates to earn for their families living in their respective homelands, so it is obvious that their remits will be higher than that of Pakistan, plus not to mention the diaspora of India & Bangladesh is much higher than Pakistan's.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

R
Is the Pakistani Diaspora in the West Doing Poorly?
2
Replies
26
Views
1K
Indus Pakistan
Indus Pakistan
R
Overseas Pakistanis Rescuing Pakistan Economy Yet Again
2
Replies
18
Views
1K
HttpError
HttpError
R
Pakistan Tech Exports Continue to Soar: Up 40% in last 6 Months Amid COVID19 Pandemic
Replies
7
Views
336
GumNaam
GumNaam
Aspen
Opinion: Why Pakistani startups are the next big thing
Replies
9
Views
855
Aspen
Aspen
R
Turkish-Born Muslim Scientists Behind Pfizer's Successful COVID19 Vaccine
Replies
10
Views
779
RiazHaq
R

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom