What's new

Pakistani delivery boy wins heart of Dubai crown prince over 'heroic act

Kingdom come

Kingdom come

FULL MEMBER
Jun 15, 2021
272
-1
164
Country
United Kingdom
Location
India
www.google.com

Pakistani delivery boy wins heart of Dubai crown prince | The Express Tribune

Abdul Ghafoor was seen removing two fallen bricks from a busy intersection in a viral video
www.google.com www.google.com

A Pakistani delivery rider won the heart of Dubai crown prince after a video of him removing a concrete block from a busy street went viral.

Abdul Ghafoor Abdul Hakeem could be seen removing two fallen bricks from a busy intersection. The video of the heroic act was posted on social media which caught the attention of Crown Prince Hamdan bin Mohammad.

"An act of goodness in Dubai to be praised. Can someone point me to this man," Hamdan asked on his official Twitter handle. Later, he commented on his own tweet saying that the "good man" has been found.

The good man has been found. Thank you Abdul Ghafoor, you are one of a kind. We will meet soon!" he wrote on the micro-blogging website.

Later, the Dubai crown prince personally called the Pakistani expat.

“I could not believe my ears,” an elated Abdul Ghafoor told Khaleej Times moments after getting the call of his lifetime. He was out for a delivery when the call came.

“The Dubai crown prince thanked me for what I had done. He also said that he was out of the country right now and promised he would meet me as soon as he is back.”

Read more: Video of fleeing bull goes viral

According to the Talabat rider, within minutes of Sheikh Hamdan posting the video, he got a call from the Dubai Police confirming his contact details and informing him that the Dubai crown prince would like to speak to him.

Talabat rewarded his actions by giving him a ticket to fly back home so he could spend time with his son.

When asked when he would be travelling back to Pakistan, the rider said with a chuckle: ”Now I will go only after meeting the Sheikh.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1553765812745506816
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

khansaheeb
Dubai delivery workers go on second rare strike this month
Replies
4
Views
254
Falconless
Falconless
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Saudi crown prince accepts PM Shehbaz's invitation for visit
Replies
2
Views
192
Path-Finder
Path-Finder
The SC
Saudi Crown Prince Meets with Pakistani Prime Minister
Replies
1
Views
242
The SC
The SC
The SC
Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman: We will become one of the pioneers of innovation in the world
Replies
8
Views
446
The SC
The SC
Black.Mamba
Military Police official (MP) risking his own life to save a man
Replies
1
Views
273
Orca
Orca

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom