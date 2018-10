By Naila Inayat - Special to The Washington Times - - Sunday, October 14, 2018



Pakistan

— Those convicted of dishonoring the Prophet

Muhammad

or desecrating the Koran in

Pakistan





But the harshness doesn’t stop at the South Asian’s country’s borders. Many Pakistanis, whose nation was birthed as a harbor and homeland for South Asia’s Muslim population, say they expect the same punishments to apply to non-Muslims abroad.



A diplomatic rift opened between



Mr. Wilders

' contest spread, demonstrators in

Pakistan





Leading the demonstrations was cleric Khadim Hussain Rizvi, whose far-right political party, Tehreek-e-Labbaik, aims to protect “the honor of the prophet.” Confident after garnering 2 million votes in the July parliamentary elections, Mr. Rizvi took to the streets and asked the government to launch a missile strike against the Netherlands.



His followers agreed.



New Prime Minister



Westerners “have their own way of looking at their religions, while we look at it in a very different way,” said







"I am a true lover of prophet," Mr. Gujjar said in the video, adding that he needs support and help from other Muslims to achieve his goal. "I have come here from France and will not return until I reach to the person who is conducting the competition." Mr. Wilders canceled the competition the next day.







The Pakistani government claimed victory. “The cancellation of the blasphemous contest is a great moral victory of Muslim [community],” said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.



But

“Dutch are kafirs” — nonbelievers, said Muhammad Tayab , a public school teacher in Lahore. “They dared to humiliate our prophet. They should all be killed for hurting our religious sentiments.”New Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the contest but tried to calm angry constituents with a video statement saying people living in the West didn’t understand Muslims’ religious sensitivities.Westerners “have their own way of looking at their religions, while we look at it in a very different way,” said Mr. Khan , adding that he would raise the issue at the U.N. General Assembly. Mr. Wilders and the Dutch Parliament to stop the cartoon contest. In a Facebook video, he vowed to send the Dutch politician “to hell.”“I am a true lover of prophet,” Mr. Gujjar said in the video, adding that he needs support and help from other Muslims to achieve his goal. “I have come here from France and will not return until I reach to the person who is conducting the competition.” Mr. Wilders canceled the competition the next day.The Pakistani government claimed victory. “The cancellation of the blasphemous contest is a great moral victory of Muslim [community],” said Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi.But Mr. Wilders warned on Twitter, “Don’t claim victory too soon Pakistan government, I am not finished with you yet. I will expose your barbarism in many other ways.”

