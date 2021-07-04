Pakistani culture we can export to the west

Starting a good image within the west for Pakistanis who live in the UK and America is the beginning steps for people to have more positive feedback for people to not only look at Pakistan in a better manner but also to show that its not a land of third world, low class people



The Koreans export k pop, even though most westerners don't like kpop, they still have it



America exports Hollywood, pop music, and even sub cultures like rap and hip hop music too



India tried to export Bollywood but they messed up with cheesy storylines and never ending sing alongs in shows. Add this with old grey haired turning men trying to play the main character all the time



The Arabs don't export any culture but because Islam is from Arabia. The whole concept of Islam is an Arabian cultural export.



People assume that wearing a burka means you're being even though most women outside the Gulf Arab world don't wear burkas in the middle east



Turkey is exporting Turkish dramas pseudo Muslim game of throne shows which are lower quality versions of Hollywood but since they add a Islamic theme to it. You have economically backward countries like Pakistan loving Turkish dramas



Now you either the lower class Pakistanis trying to mimic Arabs from Arabia or upper class Pakistanis trying to mimic to some fake glamour pseudo white skin turk Islamic society and if they're really not religious, then they mimic the white western society of America which is trying to throw the English language around in a horrendous sounding accent all day



Pakistan in general suffers from a identity crisis



This is a situation that happens when you have no historical heros to look up too and wanting to look whiter skin.



So white skin added with a conquest history



Most white people and black people see Arabs as a race of brown skin bad guys



However 98% of Arabs in America are white



They'll never experience the racism



The racism is directed towards brown skin types like Indians who get mistaken for Osama instead of Ghandi.



I personally don't see how anybody can "act" wannabe Arab



Or the desire to look Arab



How do you look Arab?



You're either brown skin or white skin



Nothing else



People assume that since western born Pakistanis are extra religious in general that they're to mimic Arabs



People assume that Pakistanis should be westernising and marrying white men and white women like Arabs do when they're raised in the west



Or like how some Indians are trying to do nowadays



Pakistanis in the UK took another approach



The Mirpuris made deobandi mosque in Britain and don't westernize and then when they do westernize. They adopted black street culture from America. They drive around in tupac sounding cars all day and wave Palestinian flags



Now Pakistanis are trying to mimic black people in Britain



What is wrong with following Pakistani culture? If there is any



Zayn Malik is a good start



However we need more talent



We need guys who are appealing to western women eyes because western males are jealous and will not support you



Now throw some ideas apart from coke studio that we can export to America