Pakistani Cuisine.

YUP In Punjabi we usually say GANDLAN DA SAAG, TE MAKHAN MAKAISarson ka Saagh
PakiRecipes - Sarson Ka Saag recipe
The picture above is with Makai ki roti, which is the best way to eat Saagh
Did you ever eat ACHAR of Gandla da saag....its my favorite achar.YUP In Punjabi we usually say GANDLAN DA SAAG, TE MAKHAN MAKAI
KIT Over
lol I'm reminded of this Punjabi comic scene where a mai is fighting with her husband:YUP In Punjabi we usually say GANDLAN DA SAAG, TE MAKHAN MAKAI
KIT Over
Well that "Thoba" and "Sir Jin Babay da" has some fun. You know because of their literal meanings.lol I'm reminded of this Punjabi comic scene where a mai is fighting with her husband:
"Makai di roti, Thoba Saagay da, hor ki khana ay? Sirr jin babay da?"
Dunno why I found it hilarious when I heard it as a kid.