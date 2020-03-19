What's new

Pakistani Cuisine.

sur

sur

I like mix sabzi...( Gajar+Aalo+Matr+Ghoobhi etc.)

Also like "chakander", "Shaljam" & almost anything that is made good.
 
fawwaxs

fawwaxs

Our traditional foods are much good. I believe that Pakistani food taste much better than other countries.
 
courageneverdies

courageneverdies

Beef Biryani, Beef Pullao, Beef Qurma, Beef Kabab, Beef Beef Beef + Mutton.

We eat meat as the largest proportion in our food. I persoanlly like Bar B. Q.

Any how, My favourite dish is Biryani (Chicken).

KIT Over
 
Zaki

Zaki

I love curry........... yesterday we made it at home........... and i am sure there will be plenty of curry left... so i will eat today also :lol:

I don't know how to make food but if i am not wrong then follow the instructions from this link

Vegetable Pakoras Recipe

they have got lots of Curry dishes but i love Curry Pakora wali dish :rofl:
 
Awesome

Awesome

Not one of my favorites, but its a rave with my parents.

Bagaray Baingan



I think its called Bagara Baingan in India.

Couldn't find a Pakistani cooking style link... Perhaps somebody else can.
 
courageneverdies

courageneverdies

Asim Aquil said:
lol I'm reminded of this Punjabi comic scene where a mai is fighting with her husband:

"Makai di roti, Thoba Saagay da, hor ki khana ay? Sirr jin babay da?"

Dunno why I found it hilarious when I heard it as a kid.
Click to expand...
Well that "Thoba" and "Sir Jin Babay da" has some fun. You know because of their literal meanings.

BTW, its a very basic and favourite dish fof not only the people in Punajb but all around the country. I personally like Sarson ka Saag, and Gobhi ka Saag more than any other Saag.

And this reminded me of an old SMS,

O Meri Makai Di Roti
Mere Sarson Dey Saag
Mere Suji Dey Halwe
Mere Lassi Dey Glass
Te Aam Dey Achaar
Na Msg Na Call??
Kithey Ho Sarkar

KIT Over
 
