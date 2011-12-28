Pakistani Company Exports Another Big Shipment of Mobile Phones to Middle East
Posted 2 hours ago by Haroon Hayder
Inovi Telecom, a Karachi-based smartphone manufacturer, has exported another 5,500 smartphones from Pakistan to the Middle East.
Earlier in March this year, Inovi Telecom inaugurated its state-of-the-art mobile phone assembling and manufacturing plant in Karachi.
The company aims not only to provide employment opportunities to Pakistani citizens but to also export locally manufactured smartphones worldwide, which will eventually benefit the national economy.
The incumbent federal government has already granted authorization to a number of top mobile manufacturers such as Samsung, Vivo, Oppo, Airlink, Transsion, Inovi, Tecno, and G-five, to manufacture and export 2G, 3G, and 4G devices from Pakistan.
Besides exporting to global markets and creating employment opportunities, the move will also cater to the local demand for smartphones and provide consumers a wide range of the latest handsets at relatively lower prices.
This is Inovi’s second consignment consisting of smartphones manufactured in Pakistan that has left the country in a space of few weeks.
This is Inovi’s second consignment consisting of smartphones manufactured in Pakistan that has left the country in a space of few weeks.
