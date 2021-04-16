Pakistani Climbers Scale Most Dangerous 8000er Mountain for 1st Time Ever

Pakistani Climbers Scale Mt. Annapurna (8091m) for the first time in Pakistani history. Annapurna is the 10th Highest mountain in the world. The Mountain has the highest fatality rate among all 8000er mountains in the world.Note: The source is my own friend who is with the expedition team at the moment. Soon it will be reported by all media outlets as well.---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------GREEN FLAG RAISED AT THE SUMMITWith the grace of ALLAH SWT, Pakistani climbers Sirbaz Khan and Abdul Joshi summited Mt Annapurna at 1.30pm on 16th April, 2021. Communicating via radio sets, both climbers thanked the nation and asked for prayers for safe return.This is Pakistan's first ever summit of Mt Annapurna. Mt Annapurna (8091m) is the 10th highest Mountain in the world. This is not the success of 2 climbers only but the whole Pakistani Mountaineering community. Time has come for our Unsung Heroes to get the respect, recognition and appreciation that they deserve.We thank ALLAH SWT for this historic achievement. We also thank the whole Pakistani nation for their generous support and heartfelt prayers.Now we pray that our heroes return back to basecamp safe and sound.All praises be to ALLAH and Him only.Pakistan Zindabad