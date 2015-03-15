What's new

Pakistani Christians call out hypocrisy of Pakistanis and Prime minister Imran Khan

truthfollower

truthfollower

FULL MEMBER
Mar 8, 2019
822
0
725
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan

Pakistani Christians Reaction to Ertugrul
Prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is promoting anti Christ dramas in Pakistan's already extremist society.
Prime minister Imran khan you were talking about the feelings of muslims in the UN session and on the other hand promoting anti christian dramas.
What a hypocrite you are
Shame on you!


"It hurt our feelings when they insult our cross"
Why they showing anti Christians dramas in Pakistan? They are already persecuted in Pakistan.
Why Pakistani society take pleasure in the killings of christians in this drama?
Why Pakistani government is provoking feelings of Christians?

Is PEMRA going to take notice?
After posting this thread i may get ban again.
People here don't like the other side to promote their story.
I was banned for posting a thread in favor of Israel and hatred for shias in Pakistan.

And for the @mods I don't know why you like to call me promoting propaganda again and again when you ban me.
There is no conspiracy behind it. I am here just posting a video from my YouTube algorithm gods recommendation.

@induspakistan @Jungibaaz
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Diggy Pope calls for an end to persecution of Pakistani Christians Pakistan's Internal Security 2
maximuswarrior America now playing the Pakistani Christian card against China Strategic & Foreign Affairs 28
TruthTheOnlyDefense Italy Offers To Help Relocate Pakistani Christian Woman Acquitted Of Blasphemy World Affairs 41
sammuel Pakistanis rally to demand death for Christian woman facing execution for blasphemy Central & South Asia 163
Bagheera Are majority of Pakistani Christians from a different ethnicity? World Affairs 11
I Pakistani court frees 20 in killing of Christian couple case Social & Current Events 0
SecularNationalist Cecil Chaudhry (Late), Pakistani Christian pilot Pakistan Air Force 58
W From where did pakistani christians came and why they clean streets and tiolets in pak? Members Club 82
S Pakistani Christian Girl “Sidra Anwar” making her community proud Social & Current Events 9
Reichsmarschall 'Ham Sab ka Pakistan' A tribute from Pakistani Christian Singers Members Club 6

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top