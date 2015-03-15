Pakistani Christians call out hypocrisy of Pakistanis and Prime minister Imran Khan

truthfollower
Pakistani Christians Reaction to Ertugrul
Prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan is promoting anti Christ dramas in Pakistan's already extremist society.
Prime minister Imran khan you were talking about the feelings of muslims in the UN session and on the other hand promoting anti christian dramas.
What a hypocrite you are
Shame on you!
Why they showing anti Christians dramas in Pakistan? They are already persecuted in Pakistan.
Why Pakistani society take pleasure in the killings of christians in this drama?
Why Pakistani government is provoking feelings of Christians?
Is PEMRA going to take notice?
After posting this thread i may get ban again.
People here don't like the other side to promote their story.
I was banned for posting a thread in favor of Israel and hatred for shias in Pakistan.
And for the @mods I don't know why you like to call me promoting propaganda again and again when you ban me.
There is no conspiracy behind it. I am here just posting a video from my YouTube algorithm gods recommendation.
