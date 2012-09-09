Pakistani Christian girls sold to China as brides | DW News

What's new

Mar 30, 2020
Canada
Canada

In Pakistan, some desperate families push their daughters and sisters to marry Chinese men for money. But once in China, many brides are cruelly abused. And despite rights groups raising the alarm, Pakistani officials hesitate to crack down on the human trafficking. An AP investigation released in 2019 traced over 600 Pakistani brides sold to China over the past two years. And for many, a promised fairytale turns out to be a nightmare.

Pakistani women trafficked to China in 'bride market'


AP Exclusive: 629 Pakistani girls sold as brides to China

https://apnews.com/article/c586d0f73fe249718ec06f6867b0244e
 
Aug 13, 2016
Pakistan
Pakistan
Bagheera said:
Pakistani Christians are like mohajirs, aren't they? Most of them migrated from India. Negligible number of 'indigenous' Pakistani Christians.

No there are hardly any christain muhajir. Most of them are native Punjabi.

Secondly this is nothing new. Poor families in poor countries do that all around the world including India as well.

However, this is inhuman and we should stop this. The only way to stop this is to establish a society that can take care of its poor.
 
