Pakistani child sex abuse is an open secret

This is actually a sign of hyper-conservative society where fear of shame means hiding away from whats happening in front of us

sexual abuse is a fringe part of every society- issue arises when shame and conservativism means those who come out will be ostracized



this creates a cycle - its not that abuse is the problem, it happens in every society, the problem is not protecting the victim,educating them on sexual harrasment , creating a level of trust - basic parenting

when you stop doing that it grows and grows out of control over time