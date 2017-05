Pakistani Celebrities & Their Ramadan Transformation

Glam Girl Ayesha Khan switches to a dupatta clad and pious look for Ramadan.

Ayesha Omer, from bold shoots to item numbers, the diva makes a complete plain jane kinda transformation for the holy month!

Taking a dive with hot girls in a swimming pool is totally haram for Hamza Ali Abbasi! “Jawani Phir Nahi Aani” so keep it halal and do all the good while you can!

Hira Mani ditches the jeans and sticks to the shalwars!

Juggan Kazmi too flaunts her desi, holy and innocent avatar! Looking hot is for later!

The sweet Maya Ali too keeps the seductiveness for after Ramadan!

Actress and model Sadia Imam De-glams herself for Ramadan!

Famous morning show host Shaista Lodhi adopts the no-makeup look with eyes that are ready to pour waterfalls for her sins!