What's new

Pakistani Celebrities Giving Cool Fashion Ideas For Eid-Ul-Adha

ghazi52

ghazi52

PDF THINK TANK: ANALYST
Mar 21, 2007
48,743
52
72,964
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Pakistani Celebrities Giving Cool Fashion Ideas For Eid-Ul-Adha

July 28, 2020




/

We all look forward to spending Eid with our loved ones. Celebrities sure brought their A-game with some stunning outfits this year and we are swooning over their choices to mark the occasion.

Eid is just around the corner and Pakistani celebrities are seen sharing the fashion ideas for the upcoming Eid through Instagram. Many are also promoting different clothing brands. Anyhow, people can take inspiration from these celebrities to up their dressing game this Eid.

As this year, Eid and scorching heat are coming hand and hand so we need to be smarter with our clothing choices. A right choice of fabric and a perfect blend of colors is what we need this Eid. Stars such as actress Ayeza Khan, Sana Javed to Aiman Khan have just shown us how it’s done.







 
Last edited:
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
3,030
0
4,475
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
If discussion on religion in a Pakistani forum is not allowed then such threads should also be not allowed. What has this to do with defence?
Yesterday there was a calm and nice thread about soul by @Starlord and it was locked for excuse of being religious. If religion is not allowed to be discussed on a defence forum then such threads should also not be allowed.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
18,295
15
16,698
Country
India
Location
India
T|/|T said:
If discussion on religion in a Pakistani forum is not allowed then such threads should also be not allowed. What has this to do with defence?
Yesterday there was a calm and nice thread about soul by @Starlord and it was locked for excuse of being religious. If religion is not allowed to be discussed on a defence forum then such threads should also not be allowed.
Click to expand...
There's an entire thread on men's styling, watches and perfumes. I see nothing wrong in fashion / style threads. They add to the variety.

About threads on religion, there are multiple interpretations which lead to quarrels and confusion. So best to avoid.
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
3,030
0
4,475
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
jamahir said:
There's an entire thread on men's styling, watches and perfumes. I see nothing wrong in fashion / style threads. They add to the variety.

About threads on religion, there are multiple interpretations which lead to quarrels and confusion. So best to avoid.
Click to expand...
Nice excuse, so nothing wrong in miraasipana but huge problems in discussing our own religion. Shows the level we have fallen to.
 
Musings

Musings

FULL MEMBER
May 14, 2020
452
1
2,424
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
T|/|T said:
If discussion on religion in a Pakistani forum is not allowed then such threads should also be not allowed. What has this to do with defence?
Yesterday there was a calm and nice thread about soul by @Starlord and it was locked for excuse of being religious. If religion is not allowed to be discussed on a defence forum then such threads should also not be allowed.
Click to expand...
I hear you brother but i beg to differ.
I sometimes feel uneasy about Religious threads in fear of potentially upsetting anyone as religion is a very personal thing that can sometimes create havoc pain and disharmony in the most calmest soul.

Islam is in our hearts - deep inside our hearts hence resulting in incredible passion. There are so many sects and division - sometimes its better to bow on a forum and avoid such confrontations. I will be honest with you and felt the thread yesterday was "uncomfortable" for me personally because death is something perhaps something i dont want to discuss openly - thats just my choice.

A thread like this is posted to perhaps lighten the tone and be attractive to our perhaps female audience. We have an exceptional large diverse and mix crowd and variation and spice is of the essence. We should try to accommodate all and in that way if people see threads that dont interest them - move on.

I by no means want to disrespect your views and understand your objection but when bringing up faith and religion its better to let it be put to one side as its too sensitive and we are not one to judge or criticize as the only one who can really do that is the creator.
Peace
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
18,295
15
16,698
Country
India
Location
India
T|/|T said:
Nice excuse, so nothing wrong in miraasipana but huge problems in discussing our own religion. Shows the level we have fallen to.
Click to expand...
Well, for those who give themselves entirely to being outwardly pious ( prayer, ritual and dresscode ) there are dedicated sites like IslamiCity and ShiaChat but I don't think such sites lead to a learned understanding of Islam.

And on PDF when Islam is discussed certain unpleasant members hijack the thread and turn it into a troll fest. And that is why the forum management banned discussion of religion.
 
TNT

TNT

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 2, 2019
3,030
0
4,475
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
jamahir said:
Well, for those who give themselves entirely to being outwardly pious ( prayer, ritual and dresscode ) there are dedicated sites like IslamiCity and ShiaChat but I don't think such sites lead to a learned understanding of Islam.

And on PDF when Islam is discussed certain unpleasant members hijack the thread and turn it into a troll fest. And that is why the forum management banned discussion of religion.
Click to expand...
Any discussion can turn into troll fest. For example any thread involving indians turn to a troll fest, so are those threads banned? The same goes for iranian related threads, the mods have to keep awake n promptly interfere to keep it on track or it quickly turns into sectarian or troll thread, yet those are never banned. So why just religious threads?
To me it feels like hypocrisy from the management. Religious threads can be monitored n made sure they r not turned into troll fest, there can also be rules for such threads.
Its kind of ironic and a shame that we being muslims cannot discuss religion in a mature and peaceful manner. This ban also portrays this image and hammers this thought that we cannot have a religious discussion peacefully and for learning purposes.
 
jamahir

jamahir

ELITE MEMBER
Jul 9, 2014
18,295
15
16,698
Country
India
Location
India
T|/|T said:
Its kind of ironic and a shame that we being muslims cannot discuss religion in a mature and peaceful manner.
Click to expand...
You are right. That is the point. Many of such discussions have begun and soon someone does some takfir'ing and then the mods have to step in.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S Pakistani Sikh wonderful Celebrations on 14 August of Independence Day Of Pakistan Social & Current Events 4
bhola record Pakistanis on this forum how do you celebrate independance day? Members Club 14
fisher1 Why are Pakistani TV celebrities so threatened by Ertuğrul? Members Club 18
H Pakistani Cricketer Tv Film Celebrities Looks on Eid-ul-Fitr 2020 | With Their Family And Friends General Photos & Multimedia 1
S Chinese and Pakistani workers celebrate start Construction work on Mohmand Dam Infrastructure & Development 2
خره مينه لګته وي Disney's short film about Pakistani family celebrating Eid in the works Central & South Asia 9
waz Pakistani celebrities come out to support Kashmir Members Club 22
TaiShang China's J-10 fighter jet celebrates its birthday amid Pakistani parade China & Far East 6
beijingwalker Chinese social media webusers cheer and celebrate for Pakistani fighters downing Indian jets Central & South Asia 49
R Silicon Valley Pakistani-Americans Celebrate Candidates' Election Wins Americas 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top