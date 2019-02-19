Pakistani Celebrities Giving Cool Fashion Ideas For Eid-Ul-Adha
July 28, 2020
We all look forward to spending Eid with our loved ones. Celebrities sure brought their A-game with some stunning outfits this year and we are swooning over their choices to mark the occasion.
Eid is just around the corner and Pakistani celebrities are seen sharing the fashion ideas for the upcoming Eid through Instagram. Many are also promoting different clothing brands. Anyhow, people can take inspiration from these celebrities to up their dressing game this Eid.
As this year, Eid and scorching heat are coming hand and hand so we need to be smarter with our clothing choices. A right choice of fabric and a perfect blend of colors is what we need this Eid. Stars such as actress Ayeza Khan, Sana Javed to Aiman Khan have just shown us how it’s done.
