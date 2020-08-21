/ Register

Pakistani cab drivers in New York and Chicago

Discussion in 'Americas' started by Aspen, Aug 21, 2020 at 6:27 PM.

    As a Pakistani-American living in Florida, I've always found it interesting that many of the cab drivers in NYC and Chicago are Pakistani. I don't know if its coincidence or what, but almost every time I landed at JFK or ORD and took a cab into the city, the cab driver was Pakistani which made for great conversation when he realized I was also Pakistani. Of course, there are many other nationalities living in NYC and Chicago besides Pakistanis, but I have always found it fascinating that Pakistanis have become particularly well known cabbies among all the nationalities in NY and Chicago. I have had great stories with many Pakistani cab drivers and its always nice to be able to get local recommendations in NY and Chicago from a Pakistani perspective in Urdu during a cab ride into the city vs some random white dude.

    Best cab ride I ever had was with a Pakistani driver in Chicago who turned out to be from the street across my house in Lahore, small world.

    [​IMG]
     
