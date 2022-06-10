What's new

Pakistani Buffalo Embryos to be Exported to China Soon

Luosifen

Luosifen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 17, 2022
333
0
669
Country
China
Location
Canada
By Mariam Raheem | Gwadar Pro Jun 10, 2022



ISLAMABAD, June 10. (Gwadar Pro) - Earlier this month, China and Pakistan have agreed on the protocol on quarantine and health requirements for buffalo embryos to be exported from Pakistan to China. Both countries will join hands to enhance cooperation and upgrade the technology of the buffalo industry in Pakistan.
According to the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, China and Pakistan have reached consensus on the text of the Protocol on Quarantine and Health Requirements for Buffalo Embryos to be exported from Pakistan to China. The donor cows and sperm bulls used to create buffalo embryos are quarantined and raised at the farm under regional management of foot-and-mouth disease. After signing the protocol, buffalo embryos produced in the embryo processing sites registered by both parties that meet the requirements of the protocol can be exported to China.
The signing of the Protocol is conducive to the introduction of Chinese buffalo embryo in vitro production and embryo transfer technology into Pakistan and the improvement of the embryo technology level of Pakistan's domestic buffalo industry. In addition, according to the requirements of Pakistan's Ministry of National Food Security and Research, half of the buffalo embryos developed by Chinese enterprises in Pakistan will be used in Pakistan and half can be exported to China, which will also help improve the superior varieties of buffalo in Pakistan.
The entry of Pakistani buffalo embryos into China is of great significance to China's buffalo milk industry. The donor cows and sperm bulls used for the production of buffalo embryos are the selected high-quality buffalo provenances with strong growth, high disease resistance and high milk yield. Buffalo embryos will be used to improve the provenance of Chinese buffalo and provide continuous support for the development of the Chinese buffalo milk industry.
According to Dr. Gu Wenliang, Agricultural Commissioner, Chinese Embassy in Pakistan, Chinese enterprises have set up buffalo embryo processing laboratories in Lahore and are planning to build foot-and-mouth disease free farm in surrounding areas. Buffalo embryos have been successfully trial-produced in Pakistan. Guangxi University, Buffalo Institute of Chinese Academy of Agricultural Sciences (CAAS) and other institutions have also carried out relevant cooperation with Pakistan University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) and University of Agriculture, Faisalabad (UAF).

gwadarpro.pk

Pakistani Buffalo Embryos to be Exported to China Soon

ISLAMABAD, June 10. (Gwadar Pro) - Earlier this month, China and Pakistan have agreed on the protoco
gwadarpro.pk gwadarpro.pk
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

313ghazi
Chinese Company to Invest in Milk Farming Units in Pakistan
Replies
12
Views
454
313ghazi
313ghazi
H
Huge investment on the way as PM finalises deals with Chinese firms
3 4 5 6 7 8
Replies
108
Views
6K
raahaat7
raahaat7
ghazi52
Chinese buyers show interest in Pakistani buffaloes
2 3
Replies
36
Views
2K
El Sidd
El Sidd
Stranagor
Perfectly Preserved Dinosaur Embryo Inside Fossilised Egg Discovered in China
Replies
3
Views
357
-blitzkrieg-
-blitzkrieg-
dbc
Human-Monkey Hybrid Embryo Created by Joint China–U.S. Scientist Team
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
kuge
K

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom