Nawaz Sharif ki baat hou and koi zor seh, “Mujhay kyun nikla?!” na cheekhay, aesa kaisay housakta hai?! Presenting, Careem:

Interestingly, Careem got into trouble for this ad, and people went IN on them for coming off as PTI supporters. The had to officially apologize.

Here’s Lunch Time having an absolutely cheeky time.

Let’s talk about going all in and… err… dedicating an entire clothing collection to the cause…

They REALLY went in.

Just…brutal.

Moos ‘n’ Clucks joined in too.

And Espresso hit us all hard with some real talk…

And then there’s this. Subtle, but gets the message across.