Pakistani boxers going to America for sponsorships

Now Pakistan has a per capita of $1,543



This is extremely low, this is ranked 154th in the world



This means even if Pakistanis begged the government for money. The government doesn't have any. Any money for sports is thrown into cricket which makes no sense because cricket isn't even popular worldwide



Apart from Pakistan, India and Sri Lanka, the sport is basically leisure time and nothing else. People in Jamaica play cricket but they play it in a leisure way. The British made cricket and even they're obsessed with football not cricket. The sport is a leisure sport in Britain. The Australians win so many world cups yet even they don't take the game cricket seriously. They would rather win rugby world cups and play rugby then cricket



Apart from Pakistan and India. The whole world sees Cricket as either boring or for leisure because it requires little to no athleticism to play



Even within Pakistan, groups like Baloch, Siddis and Hazaras don't like cricket either. They play football or boxing also.



Also even after many years of playing cricket. Players like Shahid Afridi have $20 million at most



The average Pakistani cricket player on the national team makes $1 million a year



A country with an average per capita of $1543 and 11 players on a cricket team with 200 million people means that most Pakistani cricket players have no money to support people in times of poverty in general because $20 million for a whole lifetime of being the best team Pakistan offers is nothing.



This is in stark contrast from boxing where Muhammad Waseem who earned $5 million already from his WBC silver flyweight title which isn't even a world title. A low level boxer like Muhammad Waseem made more money than 8 out of the 11 players on the Pakistani cricket team in less than 3 years of boxing.



Top tier boxers like Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquaio are worth $1 billion to $500 million



Floyd Mayweather has more money than the GDP for many major towns in Pakistan.



Manny Pacquaio has donated $500 million in development of houses for 100,000 people, paying for people's medical bills, providing scholarships, gyms, better facilities, hospitals, and schools too.



No way any athlete in Pakistan has the money to even feed 5,000 people continuously.



If Nadir Baloch goes to America and gets sponsored. He can win a lot of money and help his whole town of Liyari. The sport of boxing has a bright future here because its a poverty alleviating sport.



Sports like football are good but they require government help and grassroot levels of excitement to grow



Boxing is independent and there is a lot more money and helps the people in their environments more



The sport of cricket will die out soon because its not only destroying Pakistani talent. It has no money at all and there is no chances of anybody getting on the team.



Even Pakistanis in Britain are obsessed with boxing.



Hamzah Sheeraz is the WBO European champion and ranked 8th in the world.



Boxing is a poor man's sport and there is also a lot more bragging rights and a sense of masculinity in the sport



A big plus point is that even 30 Pakistanis can join if they get sponsorships in America or Europe



Its no wonder billions of people worldwide love the sport.