Pakistani Biryani/Nihari v Indian Biryani/Nihari

DrJekyll

Sep 8, 2021
Yaar food par no larhai jhagda. Both countries have awesome food. I'll add our Bengali and Sri Lankan bros also to this.

Waisay I have seen this vid before. I think this is the one where Pakistanis are suggesting he should eat Nihari and Biryani in Karachi instead.
 
waz

Sep 15, 2006
lastofthepatriots said:
Ah jeez. A white guy is going to tell us which nihari is better?

I think he’s qualified to review the McDonald’s, but bandar ki jaane adhrak da sawaad...
Bro he has no taste buds! But I'll accept his verdict on McDonalds as we won.

DrJekyll said:
Yaar food par no larhai jhagda. Both countries have awesome food. I'll add our Bengali and Sri Lankan bros also to this.

Waisay I have seen this vid before. I think this is the one where Pakistanis are suggesting he should eat Nihari and Biryani in Karachi instead.
Yes he said he will go to Karachi instead. Sadly I don't think Islamabad was the best choice for street foods.
 
RescueRanger

Sep 20, 2008
waz said:
Bro he has no taste buds! But I'll accept his verdict on McDonalds as we won.



Yes he said he will go to Karachi instead. Sadly I don't think Islamabad was the best choice for street foods.
Islamabad doesn't really have a street food scene, Islamabad is like Washington DC, it's plain and boring and caters for a very specific class of individual, don't get me wrong, the Sushi in Islamabad is World Class and the diversity of food you can grab at Thalli is also amazing but Lahore and Karachi are where the real food scene is at.

I mean how can someone do a video about Pakistani street food without visiting the famous Zahid Nihari house in Karachi. :lol:
 
waz

Sep 15, 2006
RescueRanger said:
Islamabad doesn't really have a street food scene, Islamabad is like Washington DC, it's plain and boring and caters for a very specific class of individual, don't get me wrong, the Sushi in Islamabad is World Class and the diversity of food you can grab at Thalli is also amazing but Lahore and Karachi are where the real food scene is at.

I mean how can someone do a video about Pakistani street food without visiting the famous Zahid Nihari house in Karachi. :lol:
Bro Islo is just for looks, government, fancy food diversity etc. Our food soft power is in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar.
The man got duped by RAW, India beat us this time round. :lol:

lastofthepatriots said:
He went to Islamabad???

Lmfao

Islamabad is like the worst place to go for food in the entire country.
You get me bro. The dude just thought capital and ran around trying stuff.
 
RescueRanger

Sep 20, 2008
waz said:
Bro Islo is just for looks, government, fancy food diversity etc. Our food soft power is in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar.
The man got duped by RAW, India beat us this time round. :lol:



You get me bro. The dude just thought capital and ran around trying stuff.
1659023306581.png


lastofthepatriots said:
Bro isloo food sucks and is so overpriced.

If I served someone dog shit at three x the price, I would probably kill myself from shame, but Islooites give no fux.
Yar inti besti na kar meray shere ki, granted I was born in Karachi but grew up in Islamabad. But I have to agree Islamabad food is "meh" at best.
 
lastofthepatriots

Aug 16, 2015
RescueRanger said:
View attachment 865891


Yar inti besti na kar meray shere ki, granted I was born in Karachi but grew up in Islamabad. But I have to agree Islamabad food is "meh" at best.
That begs the question though. Why is the food in Islamabad so bad? Bland, watery, bad. The only place I had a decent meal is that village with the little Hindu temple nearby.

But even then, that shit was so overpriced ke bill dekh ke sara mazaa kharab ho gaya.

The last time I went, I was staying at a guest house pretty close to the mall and the nibba at the front desk tried charging me 300 rupees for a cup of chai.

I was like bro you made that shit in a kettle machine, you think you deserve more money than the guys in the street that make it with their hands? GTFOH
 
