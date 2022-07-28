Pakistani Biryani/Nihari v Indian Biryani/Nihari

I've seen the street food video, I'll give the Mc'D video a watch, he's genuinely funnyFun video, but don't watch it hungry.
McDonalds Pakistan V India
His street food video is funny, do watch it .Ah jeez. A white guy is going to tell us which nihari is better?
I think he’s qualified to review the McDonald’s, but bandar ki jaane adhrak da sawaad...
Yaar food par no larhai jhagda. Both countries have awesome food. I'll add our Bengali and Sri Lankan bros also to this.
Waisay I have seen this vid before. I think this is the one where Pakistanis are suggesting he should eat Nihari and Biryani in Karachi instead.
Islamabad doesn't really have a street food scene, Islamabad is like Washington DC, it's plain and boring and caters for a very specific class of individual, don't get me wrong, the Sushi in Islamabad is World Class and the diversity of food you can grab at Thalli is also amazing but Lahore and Karachi are where the real food scene is at.Bro he has no taste buds! But I'll accept his verdict on McDonalds as we won.
Yes he said he will go to Karachi instead. Sadly I don't think Islamabad was the best choice for street foods.
I mean how can someone do a video about Pakistani street food without visiting the famous Zahid Nihari house in Karachi.
Bro Islo is just for looks, government, fancy food diversity etc. Our food soft power is in Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar.
The man got duped by RAW, India beat us this time round.
You get me bro. The dude just thought capital and ran around trying stuff.
Yar inti besti na kar meray shere ki, granted I was born in Karachi but grew up in Islamabad. But I have to agree Islamabad food is "meh" at best.Bro isloo food sucks and is so overpriced.
If I served someone dog shit at three x the price, I would probably kill myself from shame, but Islooites give no fux.
Yar inti besti na kar meray shere ki, granted I was born in Karachi but grew up in Islamabad. But I have to agree Islamabad food is "meh" at best.