Pakistani Banks Agree To Share All Relevant Information With FBR In Real-Time As per this settlement, the banks will start sharing all relevant inform

Shahzaz ud din

Jun 12, 2017
Pakistan
Canada
Pakistani Banks Agree To Share All Relevant Information With FBR In Real-Time
As per this settlement, the banks will start sharing all relevant information with The FBR from the 18th of September 2020.
By Rumaisa Khalil Uddin On Sep 26, 2020
On Thursday, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued a press release which stated:

FBR and Pakistan Banks Association (PBA) have finally agreed on the implementation modalities of Section 165 and 165A of the Income Tax Ordinance, 2001.
This information will include cash withdrawals, deposits, credit card payments, and profit on debt details.
The relevant information will travel from the banks to the board in real-time via an IT interface solution developed by the FBR.

The press release further stated:
Adviser to Prime Minister on Austerity and Institutional Reforms, Dr. Ishrat Hussain, played a crucial role in ironing out the long outstanding issues between FBR and banks.
Hakikat ve Hikmet

Hakikat ve Hikmet

Nov 14, 2015
United States
United States
The Pak State is tightening the noose slowly....

70-80% of the economy being undocumented/unregulated/untaxed is too much!! It should be kept at a "healthy" rate of ~40% like that in Turkey! And, that 40% should be allocated only to the "patriotic" folks....
 
