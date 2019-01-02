Pakistani Banks Agree To Share All Relevant Information With FBR In Real-Time As per this settlement, the banks will start sharing all relevant inform

Shahzaz ud din
Pakistani Banks Agree To Share All Relevant Information With FBR In Real-Time
As per this settlement, the banks will start sharing all relevant information with The FBR from the 18th of September 2020.
By Rumaisa Khalil Uddin On Sep 26, 2020
On Thursday, the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) issued a press release which stated:
This information will include cash withdrawals, deposits, credit card payments, and profit on debt details.
The relevant information will travel from the banks to the board in real-time via an IT interface solution developed by the FBR.
The press release further stated:
