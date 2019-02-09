Pakistani Babus and Attaches

Ahmet Pasha
https://www.reddit.com/r/pakistan/comments/n7868d
This is a big problem overseas Pakistanis face. These people behave like they are some kind of viceroy. The military attaches are no exception. These milords and your highnesses need to be reigned in. It's a miracle if they return your salam.
If you can't see video lmk.
