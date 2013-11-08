What's new

Pakistani average male/female height and weight cause for concern

waz

waz

SENIOR MODERATOR
Sep 15, 2006
16,014
68
40,852
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Inspired from this thread;

defence.pk

Body mass index of Indian 19-year-olds among lowest in 200 countries

Body mass index of Indian 19-year-olds among lowest in 200 countries World Health Organization guidelines define a normal BMI range as 18.5 to 24.9, overweight as 25 or higher, and obesity as 30 or higher. by Anuradha Mascarenhas | Updated: November 6, 2020 9:55:01 am India ranks third and...
defence.pk


Pakistani data.

www.worlddata.info

Average height of men and women worldwide

How tall is a human? Heights, weights and BMI for men and women in an international comparison
www.worlddata.info www.worlddata.info

1.67m and 65kg. Males
1.54 and 58kg Females


Lack of nutritional food, lack of exercise, close cousin marriage etc. Is there one main factor?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

MohitV
Pages from the Book ‘The Mitrokhin Archive II: The KGB and India
Replies
1
Views
111K
MohitV
MohitV
MuZammiL Dr. s[1]n
The Si|enT S0LdieR , D.g. 1.s.1. Lt. generaL akhtar abdur Rahman .
Replies
2
Views
12K
peter chamberlin
P
N
Economic Survey 2007-08: overview of the economy
Replies
0
Views
10K
Neo
N

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top