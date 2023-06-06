Pakistani Authorities Give Imran Khan a Taste of His Own Medicine

Dalit said: The Americans are underestimating Khan. He hasn't given up. He is still the most popular leader in Pakistan today.The Pakistani generals are the most hated. Click to expand...

We always have loved our forces and wanted the best for them. Now things have changed after what they have done with the regime change operation. Same shit different era approach have back fired and all their lies, human right abuses, rain of terror, manipulations, corruption and political engineering stands exposed. They are the real enemy of the state and directly responsible for the disappearances of our nationals and of over throwing of governments. We don't hate them they need to be held accountable for the atrocities and keeping the country backward in all spheres of life due to their political engineering's. After what they have done to the kids, women and old folks of the country in the middle of the nights and in the police cells, less then firing squad is not acceptable.