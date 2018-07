With due respect I strongly disagree with you....



1. No air cover required for limited offensive on disputed territory.

2. When air force got on board air cover provided along with anti aircraft equipment (we shot down 2 fighter aircraft and one helo).

3. Operation was well planned and launched with the permission of P.M on the basis of India's Siachin adventure but political Govt failed to convey the world that we captured disputed abandoned land just like India did in Siachin.

4. We invaded from 5 points deep inside disputed territory and India knows and fighting on two fronts only even till the end of the war and from rest of the 3 location we have managed till date most of the heights.

5. P.M went to attend Clinton (Indian foreign minister chasing Clinton for 1 month to make him call N.S to put pressure) and he N.S feels his legs jelly when Clinton informed him about moving nuclear assets near to border (which is wrong) and then without informing or consulting military leadership he announced unconditional ceasefire which military had to obey.

