Pakistani Army pays homage to Major Tufail Shaheed * Web Desk 05:16 PM | 8 Aug, 2020 RAWALPINDI – Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Saturday paid tribute to bravery and resilience of Major Tufail Mohammad Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider). The Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson took to twitter for paying homage to the valiant martyr as: “Despite being mortally wounded during combat, he completed the mission and embraced martyrdom setting a noble precedence of valour and determination.” The tweet was followed by hash tag #OurMartyrsOurHeroes. However, the ISPR also released a video tribute to the Shaheed highlighting his unflinching resolve and sacrifice for the motherland.