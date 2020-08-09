/ Register

  • Sunday, August 9, 2020

Pakistani Army pays homage to Major Tufail Shaheed

Discussion in 'Pakistan Army' started by Shahzaz ud din, Aug 9, 2020 at 8:06 AM.

  Aug 9, 2020 at 8:06 AM
    Shahzaz ud din

    Shahzaz ud din SENIOR MEMBER

    Pakistani Army pays homage to Major Tufail Shaheed
    Web Desk
    05:16 PM | 8 Aug, 2020

    [​IMG]

    RAWALPINDI – Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar Saturday paid tribute to bravery and resilience of Major Tufail Mohammad Shaheed (Nishan-e-Haider).

    The Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson took to twitter for paying homage to the valiant martyr as: “Despite being mortally wounded during combat, he completed the mission and embraced martyrdom setting a noble precedence of valour and determination.”

    The tweet was followed by hash tag #OurMartyrsOurHeroes.

    However, the ISPR also released a video tribute to the Shaheed highlighting his unflinching resolve and sacrifice for the motherland.
     
  Aug 9, 2020 at 9:36 AM
    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan

    Pan-Islamic-Pakistan ELITE MEMBER

    May Allah swt bless all our shuhada. It is an honor sir to behold your valour and sacrifice.

    May you find your home in Jannat spacious.
     
