Pakistani Army Officers Spying for Foreign Agencies | Death Sentence | Life Imprisonment | Details By Lt Gen (r) Amjad Shoaib

Pakistani Army Officers Spying for foreign countries | Death Sentence | Life Imprisonment | By Lt Gen (R) Amjad Shoaib
Hussain Haqqani says Pakistan Army officers and the soldiers can not protect safely Nuclear & Missile Program of Pakistan, and second allegation is Pakistan Army, intelligence are not security custodian of Pakistan. Lt General (r) Amjad Shoaib explains.
