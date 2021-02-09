What's new

Pakistani armed forces equipped to fight all external and internal threats: Army chief

Pakistani armed forces equipped to fight all external and internal threats: Army chief
Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa delivers a speech at a Defence Day ceremony held at the General Headquarters. — DawnNewsTV

Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa delivers a speech at a Defence Day ceremony held at the General Headquarters. — DawnNewsTV
Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that Pakistan's armed forces had all required capabilities to fight all external and internal threats, and traditional and non-traditional wars.
"If any enemy wants to fight us, it will find us ready at every moment and on every front," he said while addressing a Defence Day ceremony held at the General Headquarters.
He noted that Pakistani armed forces were counted among the world's best. "We have fought every enemy courageously and defeated all external and internal plots and above all, by achieving self-sustainability in defence capabilities, made the country's defence impenetrable," he said.
"We have no doubt that the relationship between Pakistan Army and the nation is the strong shield that has always defeated the enemy's plots and black-handed tactics against Pakistan and this unity has always made us persevere."

Pakistani armed forces equipped to fight all external and internal threats: Army chief

"No individual or group will be allowed to blackmail the state on the basis of area, ethnicity, ideology or religion," says Bajwa.
Pakistan is one hell'va fortress.. our stragetic depth is secured and cooperation with IEA to expand our wings and solidify ourselves as NEW world power.. Tho not yet at USA or China level we need atleast another 20 years to reach that level because alot of maturing is gonna take place in the next 2 decades which is very important for Pakistan. the next 2 decades development plan is crucial for Pakistan.. The economy will increase due to Afghanistan swimming in wealth soon
 
Significance of IEA and strategic depth aside from a moment, what do you think Pakistan's land-based army needs most procurement wise to take its modernisation to the next level, especially to offset numerically-superior foes surrounding Pakistan?

Pakistan is one hell'va fortress.. our stragetic depth is secured and cooperation with IEA to expand our wings and solidify ourselves as NEW world power.. Tho not yet at USA or China level we need atleast another 20 years to reach that level because alot of maturing is gonna take place in the next 2 decades which is very important for Pakistan. the next 2 decades development plan is crucial for Pakistan.. The economy will increase due to Afghanistan swimming in wealth soon
