Pakistani armed forces equipped to fight all external and internal threats: Army chief

Pakistan is one hell'va fortress.. our stragetic depth is secured and cooperation with IEA to expand our wings and solidify ourselves as NEW world power.. Tho not yet at USA or China level we need atleast another 20 years to reach that level because alot of maturing is gonna take place in the next 2 decades which is very important for Pakistan. the next 2 decades development plan is crucial for Pakistan.. The economy will increase due to Afghanistan swimming in wealth soon