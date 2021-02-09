truthfollower
Pakistani armed forces equipped to fight all external and internal threats: Army chief
Dawn.comPublished September 6, 2021
Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa delivers a speech at a Defence Day ceremony held at the General Headquarters. — DawnNewsTV
Army Chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Monday that Pakistan's armed forces had all required capabilities to fight all external and internal threats, and traditional and non-traditional wars.
"If any enemy wants to fight us, it will find us ready at every moment and on every front," he said while addressing a Defence Day ceremony held at the General Headquarters.
He noted that Pakistani armed forces were counted among the world's best. "We have fought every enemy courageously and defeated all external and internal plots and above all, by achieving self-sustainability in defence capabilities, made the country's defence impenetrable," he said.
"We have no doubt that the relationship between Pakistan Army and the nation is the strong shield that has always defeated the enemy's plots and black-handed tactics against Pakistan and this unity has always made us persevere."
