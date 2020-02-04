Pakistani and Turkish pilots assess the capabilities of the Rafale aircraft in a Turkish air exercise

Pakistani and Turkish pilots will have the opportunity to evaluate the Rafale fighter jets recently purchased by India and Greece at this year's International Anatolian Eagle 2021 (AE-21) exercise which will start tomorrow in Turkey.According to information released by the Turkish Air Force, the purpose of the exercise is to "share the knowledge, skills and experience of all participants in a realistic-like war environment and raise training levels for joint operations."This will be the first opportunity for Pakistani and Turkish pilots to encounter Rafale aircraft in a combat environment during an exercise. While India has introduced some of its Rafale aircraft, the first Greek Rafale aircraft are expected to arrive later this year.In this year's exercise AE-21, the Qatar Air Force will attend with four Rafales while the Pakistan Air Force will participate with five JF-17s. The Azerbaijan Air Force will bring in two MIG-29s and two SU-25s.While the Turkish Air Force is contributing 38 F-16C/D fighters and an ANKA-S attack drone, which will participate in the international exercise for the first time. Besides, it will take part in the KC-135R refueling aircraft.