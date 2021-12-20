Pakistani and Other Asian Telcos Were Attacked by Iran-Backed Hacker Group: Report

jus_chillin
An Iran state-sponsored cyber group has targeted telecom companies and IT services in Pakistan for espionage purposes. These cyber attacks on Pakistani telecom structure have been carried out by a group 'seedworm' that has been previously linked to Iranian regime.
Cyber attack on Pakistani telecos was a part of mega espionage campaign that targeted Pakistan, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi & UAE, among other countries. It is not yet known if the networks were compromised or not. I sent emails to all Pakistani Telco operators, none responded.
Pakistan media, as always, has not reported Iran's latest espionage attempt but here is good reportage by technology website
As per Symantec Research, who has unearthed this espionage campaign, Iranian hackers tried penetrating a targeted network & then attempting to steal credentials in order to move laterally & deploy webshells onto networks for espionage.
