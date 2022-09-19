What's new

Pakistani and Indonesian delegation to Israel?

There will be a lot of seething by Pakistanis if this is true :cheesy:

Times are changing gentlemen. You're either with the modernists or medievalists.

The Pakistani delegation is headed by Pakistani-American Nasim Ashra, a former minister of state in former prime minister Imran Khan's government.

During their visit to Israel, the Pakistani delegation was given tours across Israel. They are also scheduled to meet with President Isaac Herzog later this week, the report added.

The report further notes that the delegation includes a Karachi-based journalist. In June, Pakistani journalist Ahmed Quraishi was fired from his show on Pakistan's state television for visiting Israel a month prior.


Secret Indonesian delegation headed by 'senior official'

The Indonesian delegation in Israel is headed by a "senior official." Reports of a diplomatic presence of the two most populous Muslim nations in the world in Israel come amid recent warming of ties between Israel and Indonesia.
Pakistan, Indonesia delegations in Israel for secret talks - report

The Pakistani delegation is scheduled to meet with President Isaac Herzog later this week, according to a report.
