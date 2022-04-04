Pakistani-American Urdu Singer Arooj Aftab Wins Grammy For "Mohabbat"
Pakistani-American singer Arooj Aftab's rendition of “Mohabbat” won the prize for Best Global Music Performance at the 2022 Grammys. The Bro...
www.southasiainvestor.com
Pakistani-American singer Arooj Aftab's rendition of “Mohabbat” won the prize for Best Global Music Performance at the 2022 Grammys. The Brooklyn based singer won the category ahead of Femi Kuti (“Pà Pá Pà”), Wizkid and Tems (“Essence”), Angélique Kidjo and Burna Boy (“Do Yourself”) and Yo-Yo Ma and Angélique Kidjo (“Blewu”).
The lyrics of "Mohabbat", part of her album "Vulture Prince", go like this: "mohabbat karne vaale kam na hoñge/ tirī mahfil meñ lekin ham na hoñge ". It is a ghazal originally written by Hafeez Hoshiarpuri.
محبت کرانیوالی کم نا ہونگے
تیری محفل میں لیکن ہَم نا ہونگے
محبت کرانیوالی کم نا ہونگے
زمانے بھر كے غم یا اک تیرا غم
یہ غم ہو گا تو کتنے غم نا ہونگے
Arooj Aftab was born in Saudi Arabia, raised in Lahore and now lives in the United States. After an early taste of viral fame with a tender cover of Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah when she was in her teens, she won a scholarship to attend Boston’s Berklee College of Music for a degree in music production and engineering. Graduating in the throes of the 2008 recession, she landed in New York to begin her career, according to The Guardian newspaper.
Arooj sings mostly in Urdu. Her lyrics come from centuries-old poetry. Her music draws from seemingly everywhere. She brings in non-traditional instruments like synthesizer and lever harp to a traditional South Asian poetic form like the ghazal. She's even given her style its own name: neo-Sufi, according to an interview with the PBS. "It's not South Asian classical music with — like fused with jazz. It's like it's living in its own world of, like, a marriage of many roots and heritages. So I was kind of like, I need to, like, name this right now, you know?"
Here's Arooj Aftab's rendition of "Mohabbat":
Related Links:
Haq's Musings
South Asia Investor Review
Pakistani Jazz Orchestra
Pakistan is the 3rd Largest Source of Foreign Doctors in America
Pakistani-Americans Largest Foreign-Born Muslim Group in Silicon Valley
Coke Studio Pakistan
Pakistani-American Women Excel in Multiple Fields
Silicon Valley Pakistani-Americans
Pakistani-American Leads Silicon Valley's Top Incubator
Bill Gates, BMW Back Pakistani-American's Battery Startup
Karachi-born Triple Oscar Winning Graphics Artist
Saving Urdu in its Birthplace: India
Pakistani-American Doctor Honored By President Obama
Karachi-Born NED Graduate Leads Mercedes Electric Vehicle Entry
Minorities Are Majority in Silicon Valley
Riaz Haq's Youtube Channel
PakAlumni: Pakistani Social Network
Pakistani-American Urdu Singer Arooj Aftab Wins Grammy For "Mohabbat"
Pakistani-American singer Arooj Aftab's rendition of “Mohabbat” won the prize for Best Global Music Performance at the 2022 Grammys. The Bro...
www.southasiainvestor.com