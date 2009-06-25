What's new

Pakistani-American man features in Forbes richest list

Falcon26

Falcon26

FULL MEMBER
Dec 24, 2015
1,714
4
4,485
Country
United States
Location
United States
Pakistani-American man features in Forbes richest list
Anwar Iqbal
Shahid Khan, the only Pakistani on the list, is an engineer by trade. — AP/File

Shahid Khan, the only Pakistani on the list, is an engineer by trade. — AP/File
WASHINGTON: A Pakistani-American, Shahid Khan, has emerged as the 66th richest man in the United States in 2020, with a total worth of $7.8 billion.


Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos is number one for the third year in a row, followed by Microsoft founder Bill Gates at number two.

The Forbes list of 400 richest Americans, published on Tuesday, estimates Bezos’ total worth in 2020 as $179bn. Gates has about $111bn and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has $85bn. He is the third on the list.

The year’s biggest gainer, in percentage terms, is Tesla founder Elon Musk, who is an astounding 242 per cent richer than he was on last year’s ranking.

Article continues after ad
Shahid immigrated to the US at age 16 with $500
Click to expand...
Tesla’s stock rose 520 per cent by the time Forbes took a final measure of net worth on July 24 — helping add $48.1bn to Musk’s net worth since last year’s list.

Musk was the 23rd wealthiest person in America on the 2019 ranking, worth $19.9bn; this year he’s up to number 7, worth $68bn.

Shahid Khan, the only Pakistani on the list, is an engineer by trade. He immigrated to the US at age 16 with $500 and a plane ticket. In 1980, he bought auto parts supplier Flex-N-Gate from his former employer.

His design for a one-piece truck bumper was the basis for his success; the company now has 64 plants worldwide and over 24,000 employees. Khan made his first billion at Flex-N-Gate.

Article continues after ad
In 2019, Khan launched All Elite Wrestling with his son; it aired its first weekly show in October 2019 and inked a four-year contract extension with WarnerMedia in January 2020.

Khan also owns the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars, which he bought in 2012, and UK’s Fulham football club, which he bought in 2013. He is a major financial backer of Black News Channel, a 24-hour cable news channel, which launched in February 2020.

US President Donald Trump is now the 275th richest person in America — that’s 16 spots lower than in 2019 and 119 places lower than where he was before he became president.

Forbes notes that Trump’s branding businesses are in steep decline. Real estate developers are no longer signing up to put the Trump name on their properties.

Article continues after ad
Forbes estimates that Trump’s real estate licensing business, which is further limited by his pledge not to do foreign deals while in office, is worth about $80 million today, down from $170m a year ago.

Forbes notes that even the Covid-19 pandemic could not prevent America’s 400 richest from making more money in 2020. They are now 8 per cent wealthier than last year, with a record collective net worth of $3.2 trillion.

They added $240bn to their coffers in this pandemic year, “aided by a stock market that has defied the virus”, Forbes notes.

Still, 25 billionaires who were on the 2019 list fell below this year’s $2.1bn threshold, two more than last year.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
S 40 years old Pakistani man with a 60 years old American ex Cop Social & Current Events 44
alirulesall123 American Man sets up Hospital for the Poor in Pakistani Kashmir Social & Current Events 16
Falcon26 An AI company founded by Pakistani-American recognized as one of the fastest growing tech companies Technology & Science 2
S Capt Adeel Rana becomes first Pakistani American Appointed as Commanding Officer in New York Police General Photos & Multimedia 4
R Pakistani-American Actor Kumail Nanjiani to Star in Marvel's New Movie Americas 20
R Are American and Pakistani Responses to COVID19 Pandemic Flawed? COVID-19 Coronavirus 1
Yankee-stani American Pakistanis and Asians should be neutral in regards of the rioting and protests in America Americas 85
H American 50 Million Dollars Invades In Pakistan Media - Pakistani Media Scandal General Photos & Multimedia 4
Αиgяу вιя∂ Hero Pakistani-American Doctor, invented a splitter to support 7 patients with 1 Ventilator COVID-19 Coronavirus 18
dexter American Woman Tries Pakistani Street Food Pakistan Tourism 2

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top