Cleared for publication: HISTORIC Pakistani delegation visited Israel to develop better understanding of the Jewish nation state. Thank you to all those who arranged this & participated in these efforts. Many more to come!!
Special thanks to @anilaali and her org @ammwecofficial for leading these efforts from U.S. Others are leading these efforts from elsewhere. Hopefully there will be another Pakistani delegation to Israel later this year. Together we will bridge the gap between Pakistan & Israel.
The delegation also met President of Israel Herzog.
Turns out this Jefferey guy is a liar,
According to Sharaka they were Pakistani Americans.
Sharaka is making history again! We are honored to be hosting a delegation of #American #Muslim leaders of #Pakistani origin led by our new board member
@anilaali. They are in Israel and will continue to the UAE to open their minds and learn about #Israel and the #AbrahamAccords
Turns out this Jefferey guy is a liar,
According to Sharaka they were Pakistani Americans.
