Pakistani-American Delegation visits Israel

jus_chillin

jus_chillin

Sep 25, 2020
Cleared for publication: HISTORIC Pakistani delegation visited Israel to develop better understanding of the Jewish nation state. Thank you to all those who arranged this & participated in these efforts. Many more to come!!

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1524120929734963200

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1524120977734606850

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1524121596994150402

Special thanks to @anilaali and her org @ammwecofficial for leading these efforts from U.S. Others are leading these efforts from elsewhere. Hopefully there will be another Pakistani delegation to Israel later this year. Together we will bridge the gap between Pakistan & Israel.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1524123977295278085

The delegation also met President of Israel Herzog.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1524124987782832135
https://twitter.com/Natsecjeff/status/1524124987782832135
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1524124987782832135
Turns out this Jefferey guy is a liar,

According to Sharaka they were Pakistani Americans.

Sharaka is making history again! We are honored to be hosting a delegation of #American #Muslim leaders of #Pakistani origin led by our new board member
@anilaali. They are in Israel and will continue to the UAE to open their minds and learn about #Israel and the #AbrahamAccords

 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

Aug 15, 2015
@Sainthood 101 @PakSarZameen47 @Menace2Society @Pakstallion @Vapnope @Bleek @Areesh @DESERT FIGHTER @Desert Fox 1 @N.Siddiqui @Norwegian @TNT @Imad.Khan @Dalit @ziaulislam @EternalMortal @lastofthepatriots @WarKa DaNG @Warking @Talwar e Pakistan @WinterFangs @kingQamaR @Menace2Society

[URL If it is in Pakistan's best interest to have relations with Israel then so be it. PAKISTAN FIRST!!!!!!!!!
If it is in Pakistan's best interest to have relations with Israel then so be it. Pakistan FIRST!!!!!!!!!!
 
W

WotTen

Mar 18, 2022
Well you already wrote that religion > ethnicity > nationality.
You belong in Israel. You would fit right in.

Bon voyage!

P.S. Quaid-e-Azam was against the two state solution. I agree with him. A thief should not be allowed to keep his loot just because he managed to avoid punishment long enough.
 
Wergeland

Wergeland

Feb 4, 2022
jus_chillin said:
Just prayed fajr in Tel Aviv. When I recited the Durood e Ibrahimi, it has a new meaning. Allah bless Prophet Muhammad & his people PBUH like you blessed Prophet Ibrahim #PBUH & his people. #AbrahamAccords
@sharakango

@ammwecofficial
#women #peacemakers #interfaith #Muslim #USPak

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1523499292832501762
Zionist lobby doing its regular «bow to Israel» routines. In America, the land of the free, home of the brave, you have to kiss Israeli feets in order to be accepted and be eligble for political power.
 
Dalit

Dalit

Mar 16, 2012
Now what to make of this... These American Pakistanis obviously visited Israel through American channels. That is the good and obvious part. At least the PDM and Bajwa aren't involved.

The bad and ugly is that the USA once again makes the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Not entirely unexpected.
 
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

Jul 24, 2021
@jus_chillin is this a private delegation of pakistani-american (the most cuck diaspora)
Than what's the issue? But if it is private than why are they meeting Israeli president

Somethings fishy 😲

Also they're pakistani American, pakistan in heart but doesn't represent GOP or views of people of Pakistan
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

Aug 15, 2015
jus_chillin said:
They tried to stop our nuclear program.

I think the motion is in the works for Pakistan to recognize Israel.
So everyone keeps saying yet the Israelis have killed 0 Pakistanis. af-ghand terrorists have killed 10,000s of innocent Pakistanis. Israelis ARE NOT our enemies. About time we recognised Israel and did what is BEST for Pakistan.
 
Asimzranger

Asimzranger

Oct 6, 2016
En01vwKW4AAYXvQ.jpg
 
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

Sep 25, 2020
WotTen said:
Well you already wrote that religion > ethnicity > nationality.
You belong in Israel. You would fit right in.

Bon voyage!

P.S. Quaid-e-Azam was against the two state solution. I agree with him. A thief should not be allowed to keep his loot just because he managed to avoid punishment long enough.
Israel made itself into an ethno-religious group.
 
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

Sep 25, 2020
Wergeland said:
Zionist lobby doing its regular «bow to Israel» routines. In America, the land of the free, home of the brave, you have to kiss Israeli feets in order to be accepted and be eligble for political power.
They weren't "Pakistani" by nationality

That lady is a democrat american, even ahmed qureshi the PTV guy can be seen there.....

Dalit said:
Now what to make of this... These American Pakistanis obviously visited Israel through American channels. That is the good and obvious part. At least the PDM and Bajwa aren't involved.

The bad and ugly is also that the USA once again makes headlines.
Same, has this been done before?

@Huffal
 
PAKISTANFOREVER

PAKISTANFOREVER

Aug 15, 2015
WotTen said:
Well you already wrote that religion > ethnicity > nationality.
You belong in Israel. You would fit right in.

Bon voyage!

P.S. Quaid-e-Azam was against the two state solution. I agree with him. A thief should not be allowed to keep his loot just because he managed to avoid punishment long enough.
Wr are not arabs/palestinians. Let them deal with their problems. Do you think the arabs/palestinians give a damn about Pakistan? F**k em.
 
jus_chillin

jus_chillin

Sep 25, 2020
PAKISTANFOREVER said:
So everyone keeps saying yet the Israelis have killed 0 Pakistanis. af-ghand terrorists have killed 10,000s of innocent Pakistanis. Israelis ARE NOT our enemies. About time we recognised Israel and did what is BEST for Pakistan.
Where does Afghanistan come into this?

Faqirze said:
This will make a lot of people mad, oh boy.
Do you think Pakistanis will throng onto the streets if such a recognition took place?

WotTen said:
Quaid-e-Azam was against the two state solution. I agree with him. A thief should not be allowed to keep his loot just because he managed to avoid punishment long enough.
Another problem is that where and which position Pakistan is in to keep people's loot in check?
 

