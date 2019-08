Azerbaijani media is reporting......Pakistani Ambassador:"We are ready to provide Azerbaijan with JF-17 aircraft of Pakistan production"12:03 14 August 2019A-A+“Azerbaijan-Pakistan military relations are developing,” the Ambassador of Pakistan to Azerbaijan, Saeed Khan Mohmand, said, APA reports.The ambassador stated that if Azerbaijan needs military support Pakistan is always ready for it: “Azerbaijan has bought 10 aircraft from Pakistan. We are ready to provide Azerbaijan with JF-17 aircraft of Pakistan production."Zumrud Pashkin