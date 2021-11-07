JackTheRipper
Source:
Pakistani amateur video reporter killed for covering illegal hunting of protected bird | Reporters without borders
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for an independent investigation into the murder of Nazim Jokhiyo, an amateur video reporter based near Karachi, the capital of southern Pakistan’s Sindh province, who posted videos about illegal hunting trips for Arab dignitaries from the Gulf. All those...
rsf.org
Pakistan is mourning another journalist death. One who exposed illegal hunting by Arab VIPs
In a video Nazim Jokhio had posted online speaking in Urdu, he said, “I am not scared. I am getting threats and I will not apologise.”
theprint.in
’جام پر اعتبار کر کے بھائی کو وہاں لے گیا مگر بھائی کفن میں واپس آیا‘ - BBC News اردو
ناظم کے بھائی افضل جوکھیو کے مطابق عرب شکاری ان کے علاقے میں آتے رہے ہیں مگر اس بار انھوں نے ان کے گاؤں کا رخ کیا جس پر معاملہ ہاتھا پائی تک پہنچا۔
www.bbc.com