Pakistani amateur video reporter killed for covering illegal hunting of protected bird

Oct 17, 2019
Source:
rsf.org

Pakistani amateur video reporter killed for covering illegal hunting of protected bird | Reporters without borders

Reporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for an independent investigation into the murder of Nazim Jokhiyo, an amateur video reporter based near Karachi, the capital of southern Pakistan’s Sindh province, who posted videos about illegal hunting trips for Arab dignitaries from the Gulf. All those...
rsf.org rsf.org
theprint.in

Pakistan is mourning another journalist death. One who exposed illegal hunting by Arab VIPs

In a video Nazim Jokhio had posted online speaking in Urdu, he said, “I am not scared. I am getting threats and I will not apologise.”
theprint.in theprint.in
www.bbc.com

’جام پر اعتبار کر کے بھائی کو وہاں لے گیا مگر بھائی کفن میں واپس آیا‘ - BBC News اردو

ناظم کے بھائی افضل جوکھیو کے مطابق عرب شکاری ان کے علاقے میں آتے رہے ہیں مگر اس بار انھوں نے ان کے گاؤں کا رخ کیا جس پر معاملہ ہاتھا پائی تک پہنچا۔
www.bbc.com www.bbc.com

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1456538557263368194
 
Feb 7, 2013
How many of the so called jurnalists like mir jaffaer hamid mir, asma shirazi, cheema, mansoor, javed chaudry, the clown from laya legend of laya to name a few have cried to the international journalists associations?
 
