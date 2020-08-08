‘Pakistani agent’ in Bangladesh PMO worries India

Bangladesh security agencies at the weekend say they have found details of a top secret meeting at an corporate guest attended by some military and intelligence officers trying to plot the removal of BD army chief General Aziz Ahmed.



This meeting presided over by a pro-Pakistani adviser to PM , says BD intelligence officials, have “sinister connotations”.

“This small gang of generals and brigadiers are enmeshed with the pro-Pak adviser and they see Aziz as a major bulwark against their evil plans because the army chief is totally loyal to PM Sheikh Hasina,” said a top Bangladesh intelligence source.

“We have no reason to see her go because she has done so much for us . It is actually payback time and we are considering some major concessions to Bangladesh, from water to world affairs issues. We intend to push for an amicable repatriation of Rohingyas, maybe after the Myanmar polls in November,” said a top Indian foreign ministry source.

“Yes we don’t like Kashmir raised, but Pakistan will raise Kashmir even in Covid related meetings or if there is a conference on Mars and Moon,” the source said.

The Adviser has outwitted the Bangladesh Foreign Office by convincing the highest decision making authority that China (by its clout on Myanmar government) and Pakistan (by its control over ARSA and other jihadi elements) held the key to Bangladesh’s Rohingya problem and that India had no real role to play in it.

“The BJP’s meaningless rhetoric like calling Bangladeshis termites and India’s less-than-competent diplomatic team in Dhaka has helped this Adviser boost Pakistani influence in PMO and Bangladesh decision making ,” said long time Bangladesh watcher Sukharanjan Dasgupta, author of ‘Midnight Massacre’ , an account of the coup that killed Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.