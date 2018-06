Pakistani addresses climate change moot in UK



emotional appeals, social incentives and choice architecture as expertly as we apply economics and policy.

to progress tailored policies

TOBA TEK SINGH-Aas aatHe presented findings of research project in the moot onHe said that the objective of his research was to, particularly focus onHe said he apprised the participants of the conference thatIn justhe added. He said thatHe believed thatToHe stated that; even conservative estimates for the potential of changing behaviours to reduce consumption of natural resources suggest an enormous contribution to reducing global emissions. He suggested that theHe also said that during the PHA meeting GYL were working together with diverse group of world famous scientists, environmentalists, policy makers and parliamentarians in UK.