Pakistani actress lashes out at Sanjay Leela Bhansali for making Heeramandi, says it’s ‘not his to make’

INDIAPOSITIVE

BANNED

BANNED
Sep 20, 2014
7,808
-14
8,429
Country
India
Location
India
Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to step into the world of digital content with his first web series, Heeramandi. Set in pre-Partition Lahore, the series will tell the story of the dynamics that exist without the community that houses some of the talents of the subcontinent. But Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi has come under fire in Pakistan for not being “his story to tell”.


Pakistani actress Ushna Shah took to Instagram to express her distaste at Heeramandi being made by an Indian filmmaker. She wrote: “Culture collaboration is one thing but this is appropriation. Mimicking ours will make the project lose authenticity! India has a plethora of rich cultures & history to film, this isn’t theirs to make!”


https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1442465292370722819


She elaborated that Heeramandi was in Lahore which is located in Pakistan. Ushna Shah added that the upcoming series is also related to the Mughal empire which Pakistani history is based on. She said: “This would be like a Pakistani director making a film about Mahabharata.”




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1442503102175662085



This isn’t the first time Pakistani celebrities have spoken about Sanjay Leela Bhansali making Heeramandi. Earlier this year, many Pakistani celebrities shared that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi – which is based on Lahore’s red-light district – is a story that should have been told by a Pakistani filmmaker instead. Yasir Hussain shared: “Heeramandi is in Lahore but Indians are making on it. Later, we’re going to say that everything they showed in it is false. I don’t know when we will start talking about our historical places and when we will start telling our stories ourselves.”


Hira Tareen also explained why no filmmaker in Pakistan would be successful in making a film based on Heeramandi. Speaking on Pakistani’s being upset with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi on Lahore’s red-light zone, she said: “Because if we would have made a film on it, it would have been banned. Producers would have lost all their money. Do you really think people in Pakistan (PEMRA) can tolerate telling the real stories of Heeramandi or any such subject?”




https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1348337435751702532


Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
2,508
-2
2,674
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Mugen said:
But since we do not respect our history starting from the Indus valley, this will continue to happen.
Click to expand...
Not true, can we do better sure
But everyone respects porus, IVC and all these characters

It's just that we don't talk about it too much, this is something that's missing
 
Mugen

Mugen

FULL MEMBER
Feb 16, 2018
1,701
2
4,441
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Sainthood 101 said:
Not true, can we do better sure
But everyone respects porus, IVC and all these characters

It's just that we don't talk about it too much, this is something that's missing
Click to expand...
Respect, how? The state of our heritage sites speaks volume on how much we care.
 
vishwambhar

vishwambhar

FULL MEMBER
Jan 22, 2020
1,667
-19
1,339
Country
India
Location
India
INDIAPOSITIVE said:
Lahore loves bollywood

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1277066032088092675

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1428721403151388683

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1335854218444476417

@Imran Khan
Click to expand...
Not only Lahore entire Pakistan loves bollywood.....

My brother when he was in Thailand for a TV ad shoot a Pakistani producer he met was telling him how he loved Amitabh Bachchan when he was in school and actually he wasn't aware that Amitabh Bachchan wasn't from Pakistan.... He used to keep forcing parents to take him to see Amitabh but then finally his parents when told him that Amitabh is from India and not from Pakistan he said it was a a saddest day of his childhood.....
 
_NOBODY_

_NOBODY_

FULL MEMBER
Jan 6, 2016
1,226
-8
2,172
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
vishwambhar said:
Not only Lahore entire Pakistan loves bollywood.....

My brother when he was in Thailand for a TV ad shoot a Pakistani producer he met was telling him how he loved Amitabh Bachchan when he was in school and actually he wasn't aware that Amitabh Bachchan wasn't from Pakistan.... He used to keep forcing parents to take him to see Amitabh but then finally his parents when told him that Amitabh is from India and not from Pakistan he said it was a a saddest day of his childhood.....
Click to expand...
Bollywood used to produce good movies in the 60s, 70s and even the 80s but nowadays they produce absolute dogshit.
 
