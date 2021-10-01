Pakistani actress lashes out at Sanjay Leela Bhansali for making Heeramandi, says it’s ‘not his to make’

INDIAPOSITIVE
BANNED
- Sep 20, 2014
- 7,808
- -14
- Country
-
- Location
-
Bollywood filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to step into the world of digital content with his first web series, Heeramandi. Set in pre-Partition Lahore, the series will tell the story of the dynamics that exist without the community that houses some of the talents of the subcontinent. But Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi has come under fire in Pakistan for not being “his story to tell”.
Pakistani actress Ushna Shah took to Instagram to express her distaste at Heeramandi being made by an Indian filmmaker. She wrote: “Culture collaboration is one thing but this is appropriation. Mimicking ours will make the project lose authenticity! India has a plethora of rich cultures & history to film, this isn’t theirs to make!”
She elaborated that Heeramandi was in Lahore which is located in Pakistan. Ushna Shah added that the upcoming series is also related to the Mughal empire which Pakistani history is based on. She said: “This would be like a Pakistani director making a film about Mahabharata.”
This isn’t the first time Pakistani celebrities have spoken about Sanjay Leela Bhansali making Heeramandi. Earlier this year, many Pakistani celebrities shared that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi – which is based on Lahore’s red-light district – is a story that should have been told by a Pakistani filmmaker instead. Yasir Hussain shared: “Heeramandi is in Lahore but Indians are making on it. Later, we’re going to say that everything they showed in it is false. I don’t know when we will start talking about our historical places and when we will start telling our stories ourselves.”
Hira Tareen also explained why no filmmaker in Pakistan would be successful in making a film based on Heeramandi. Speaking on Pakistani’s being upset with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi on Lahore’s red-light zone, she said: “Because if we would have made a film on it, it would have been banned. Producers would have lost all their money. Do you really think people in Pakistan (PEMRA) can tolerate telling the real stories of Heeramandi or any such subject?”
Ushna Shah slams Bhansali for making series on Lahore’s Heera Mandi
Pakistani actress Ushna Shah took to Instagram to express her distaste at Heeramandi being made by an Indian filmmaker. She wrote: “Culture collaboration is one thing but this is appropriation. Mimicking ours will make the project lose authenticity! India has a plethora of rich cultures & history to film, this isn’t theirs to make!”
She elaborated that Heeramandi was in Lahore which is located in Pakistan. Ushna Shah added that the upcoming series is also related to the Mughal empire which Pakistani history is based on. She said: “This would be like a Pakistani director making a film about Mahabharata.”
This isn’t the first time Pakistani celebrities have spoken about Sanjay Leela Bhansali making Heeramandi. Earlier this year, many Pakistani celebrities shared that Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi – which is based on Lahore’s red-light district – is a story that should have been told by a Pakistani filmmaker instead. Yasir Hussain shared: “Heeramandi is in Lahore but Indians are making on it. Later, we’re going to say that everything they showed in it is false. I don’t know when we will start talking about our historical places and when we will start telling our stories ourselves.”
Hira Tareen also explained why no filmmaker in Pakistan would be successful in making a film based on Heeramandi. Speaking on Pakistani’s being upset with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi on Lahore’s red-light zone, she said: “Because if we would have made a film on it, it would have been banned. Producers would have lost all their money. Do you really think people in Pakistan (PEMRA) can tolerate telling the real stories of Heeramandi or any such subject?”
https://www.masala.com/celebrities/pakistani-actress-lashes-out-at-sanjay-leela-bhansali-for-making-heeramandi-says-its-not-his-to-make
Ushna Shah slams Bhansali for making series on Lahore’s Heera Mandi
Ushna Shah slams Bhansali for making series on Lahore s Heera Mandi
Ushna Shah Bhansali s series on Heera Mandi is taking opportunities away from Pakistani artists
www.thenews.com.pk