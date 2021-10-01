Pakistani actress lashes out at Sanjay Leela Bhansali for making Heeramandi, says it’s ‘not his to make’

Not only Lahore entire Pakistan loves bollywood.....My brother when he was in Thailand for a TV ad shoot a Pakistani producer he met was telling him how he loved Amitabh Bachchan when he was in school and actually he wasn't aware that Amitabh Bachchan wasn't from Pakistan.... He used to keep forcing parents to take him to see Amitabh but then finally his parents when told him that Amitabh is from India and not from Pakistan he said it was a a saddest day of his childhood.....