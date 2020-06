Pakistani actor Tariq Malik passes away

SAMAA | Digital - Posted: Jun 11, 2020 | Last Updated: 10 hours agoActor Tariq Malik. Photo: Samaa DigitalThe famous drama presented difficulties faced by travellers in a lighthearted manner.Actor Afzal Khan played the role of sweeper Jan Rambo, while Malik starred in a supportive role of a waiter alongside him in the drama.Besides the Pakistan Television, Malik also remained associated with Radio Pakistan for a long time.He was reportedly diagnosed with typhoid and tested positive for coronavirus two days ago.The actor died of cardiac arrest Thursday.