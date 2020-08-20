Pakistani actor Hasan Khan to play Sushant Singh Rajput in an upcoming series

jamahir said: Why are you being mean about a people who are cultural to Pakistan ?







Well in the 90s, due to widespread dish antenna uses with mostly indian channels, our society was influenced by india. Their movies were always watched and their dramas were in every household, so much so that it started to affect our society. People started using hindi words and ceremonies started copying those dramas. It was after 2003 that this influence started to weaken and people woke up. Allowing licenses for private tv channels by Musharraf helped push back that influence.I am also not mean, using old common words doesnt mean being mean. We need to control these people and the what they portray and not let them control our screens and mindset. These actors and players are just alive for money and fame and dont care abt interest of the country. So they need to be controlled.