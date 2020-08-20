What's new

Pakistani actor Hasan Khan to play Sushant Singh Rajput in an upcoming series

Pakistani actor Hasan Khan to play Sushant Singh Rajput

Aug 19 2020



Pakistani actor Hasan Khan will play the role of Bollywood star Sushant Singh Rajput in an upcoming series.

According to Khan's unverified social media account, he has been chosen to play the role of the late Indian actor in a digital series to be produced by Amazon Prime Video.

Singh was found dead in his Mumbai home on June 14, 2020. His death sparked debate on nepotism, with fans and people from the entertainment industry criticism certain elements in Bollywood.



Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Ranbeer Kapoor, Karan Johar and many other actors and filmmakers faced outrage of the late actor's fans.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI,), India' s premier investigating agency, is probing the death of Sushant's after government decided to accept the demand for a thorough inquiry.

https://www.geo.tv/latest/303535-pakistani-actor-hasan-khan-to-play-sushant-singh-rajput
 
Why is india allowing Pakistani actors? Why is Pakistan allowing Pakistani actors to work for india? These meraasi exchanges need to be stopped. We have observed their cultural influence in the 90s and should never let that happen again.
 
jamahir said:
Why are you being mean about a people who are cultural to Pakistan ?



What influences were those ?
Well in the 90s, due to widespread dish antenna uses with mostly indian channels, our society was influenced by india. Their movies were always watched and their dramas were in every household, so much so that it started to affect our society. People started using hindi words and ceremonies started copying those dramas. It was after 2003 that this influence started to weaken and people woke up. Allowing licenses for private tv channels by Musharraf helped push back that influence.

I am also not mean, using old common words doesnt mean being mean. We need to control these people and the what they portray and not let them control our screens and mindset. These actors and players are just alive for money and fame and dont care abt interest of the country. So they need to be controlled.
 
T|/|T said:
Why is india allowing Pakistani actors? Why is Pakistan allowing Pakistani actors to work for india? These meraasi exchanges need to be stopped. We have observed their cultural influence in the 90s and should never let that happen again.
The article says that it is a series for Amazon Prime.

So, it is not an Indian company that asked him to play the role.
 
T|/|T said:
Why is india allowing Pakistani actors? Why is Pakistan allowing Pakistani actors to work for india? These meraasi exchanges need to be stopped. We have observed their cultural influence in the 90s and should never let that happen again.
Aman ki Nasha is dead and buried. We are enemy states now, slowly cutting off from each other more and more.

Hasan Khan should stay away from India, least Bollywood fanatical directors and producers try to kill him as they have threatened to do to any Pakistani in showbiz.
 
T|/|T said:
Well in the 90s, due to widespread dish antenna uses with mostly indian channels, our society was influenced by india. Their movies were always watched and their dramas were in every household, so much so that it started to affect our society. People started using hindi words and ceremonies started copying those dramas. It was after 2003 that this influence started to weaken and people woke up. Allowing licenses for private tv channels by Musharraf helped push back that influence.

I am also not mean, using old common words doesnt mean being mean. We need to control these people and the what they portray and not let them control our screens and mindset. These actors and players are just alive for money and fame and dont care abt interest of the country. So they need to be controlled.
What do you think of the Pakistani film Khuda Kay Liye ? I haven't watched it but know that it is good.
 
jamahir said:
Bhai, that is a defeatist attitude. As some member of this forum has as his profile picture, make chai not war.
It is the only proper attitude to get Pakistan in the right heading. I am so glad Imran Kham confronts India openly, and is creating a coalition of like-minded countries.
 
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan said:
It is the only proper attitude to get Pakistan in the right heading. I am so glad Imran Kham confronts India openly, and is creating a coalition of like-minded countries.
Instead of making battle cry Imran Khan should be taking suggestions on how to remake Pakistan into a 'Riyasat-e-Madina' welfare state. That would include replicating the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital in every city of Pakistan and making cancer treatment and of other diseases available to every citizen free of cost.

I as a person tending towards communism fail to understand why third-world countries like India and Pakistan have to maintain huge militaries when our internal social, economic and political systems need revolutionary change.
 
jamahir said:
Instead of making battle cry Imran Khan should be taking suggestions on how to remake Pakistan into a 'Riyasat-e-Madina' welfare state. That would include replicating the Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital in every city of Pakistan and making cancer treatment and of other diseases available to every citizen free of cost.

I as a person tending towards communism fail to understand why third-world countries like India and Pakistan have to maintain huge militaries when our internal social, economic and political systems need revolutionary change.
The two are not exclusive, but go hand in hand. Internal and external enemies need to be shaken off before Pakistan can stand on its feet.
 
ColonelSanders

Who still watches bollywood or listen to their copied music?

I have not watched any indian movie in about 10 years. Deleted all of the music from my library long time ago
 
Pan-Islamic-Pakistan said:
The two are not exclusive, but go hand in hand. Internal and external enemies need to be shaken off before Pakistan can stand on its feet.
I have humbly tried to present a solution to the India-Pakistan rivalry issue which will also end the Kashmir contention once and for all. I see that you have been on that thread but please do read again. The solution will also result for Pakistan a situation similar to how Imran Khan wants his 'Riyasat-e-Madina' to realize.
 
